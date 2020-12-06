Meet our Week 13 Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience winner — Alice Ramser

Alice Ramser is just one of the seven volunteer directors for Audrey's Outreach, which has worked for more than 10 years handing out food, clothing and personal care items to those in need. Alice volunteers five to six days a week, working more than eight hours at a time. Audrey's Outreach has added 700 new clients since the beginning of the pandemic, and that's put even more on Alice's plate. She hasn't wavered, though, while serving as the organization's treasurer, tracking volunteers' hours and also coordinating deliveries. A cancer survivor, Alice is always looking to give back whichever way she can, and it's made a big impact in our community.
As a winner of the Browns' Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience, Alice received two custom jerseys and a number of other Browns merchandise items. Sugardale also provided a hot dog themed prize pack.
In April, the Browns proudly launched the "Hats Off to Our Heroes" Fund — an extension of the team's celebration of national heroes during all Browns home games — to support those who are valiantly serving as role models in the face of significant adversity due to COVID-19. The "Hats off to Our Heroes" Fund has focused on aiding health care professionals, first responders, educational professionals and other groups who are pivotal in our community year-round and are valiantly persisting as role models in the face of significant adversity. The "Hats Off to Our Heroes" Honor Row program, which will continue in 2020 and beyond, was created following the 9/11 tragedy to salute service members and first responders in the local community.