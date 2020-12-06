Meet our Week 13 Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience winner — Alice Ramser

Alice Ramser is just one of the seven volunteer directors for Audrey's Outreach, which has worked for more than 10 years handing out food, clothing and personal care items to those in need. Alice volunteers five to six days a week, working more than eight hours at a time. Audrey's Outreach has added 700 new clients since the beginning of the pandemic, and that's put even more on Alice's plate. She hasn't wavered, though, while serving as the organization's treasurer, tracking volunteers' hours and also coordinating deliveries. A cancer survivor, Alice is always looking to give back whichever way she can, and it's made a big impact in our community.

As a winner of the Browns' Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience, Alice received two custom jerseys and a number of other Browns merchandise items. Sugardale also provided a hot dog themed prize pack.