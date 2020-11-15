Meet our Week 10 Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience winner — Eric Ohman

Eric Ohman served as an Ohio Army National Guardsman from 1985-1991 to assist his way through his time at Ohio State. Upon completion of his degree, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1991-1995 and became a Mountain Warfare Instructor during his last duty station at the Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California. Upon completion of his service, he became a Firefighter/Paramedic for the City of Canton in Oct. 1995 and continues his service there today as a Ladder Captain on Truck 8. He also has served as a Firefighter/Paramedic with the Nimishillen Township Fire Department since Nov. 2003 and is currently working as a Captain part-time.
As a winner of the Browns' Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience, Ohman received two custom jerseys and a number of other Browns merchandise items. Sugardale also provided a hot dog themed prize pack. He'll also serve as the Dawg Pound Captain for today's game, which is the team's annual Salute to Service Game.
In April, the Browns proudly launched the "Hats Off to Our Heroes" Fund — an extension of the team's celebration of national heroes during all Browns home games — to support those who are valiantly serving as role models in the face of significant adversity due to COVID-19. The "Hats off to Our Heroes" Fund has focused on aiding health care professionals, first responders, educational professionals and other groups who are pivotal in our community year-round and are valiantly persisting as role models in the face of significant adversity. The "Hats Off to Our Heroes" Honor Row program, which will continue in 2020 and beyond, was created following the 9/11 tragedy to salute service members and first responders in the local community.