Meet our Week 10 Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience winner — Eric Ohman

Eric Ohman served as an Ohio Army National Guardsman from 1985-1991 to assist his way through his time at Ohio State. Upon completion of his degree, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1991-1995 and became a Mountain Warfare Instructor during his last duty station at the Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California. Upon completion of his service, he became a Firefighter/Paramedic for the City of Canton in Oct. 1995 and continues his service there today as a Ladder Captain on Truck 8. He also has served as a Firefighter/Paramedic with the Nimishillen Township Fire Department since Nov. 2003 and is currently working as a Captain part-time.

As a winner of the Browns' Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience, Ohman received two custom jerseys and a number of other Browns merchandise items. Sugardale also provided a hot dog themed prize pack. He'll also serve as the Dawg Pound Captain for today's game, which is the team's annual Salute to Service Game.