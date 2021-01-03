Meet our Week 17 Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience winner — Donald Bloom

Donald Bloom is a custodian in the Akron school district. While everyone else was sent home to work from home, Donald went into his school every day. He opened up the building and helped pass out free breakfast and lunch for the kids in the neighborhood. Most importantly, he was periodically disinfecting the entire school to maintain a safe environment. He was always the first one there and the last one to leave and never once complained. People like Donald may not get the same kind of attention as others but their work is invaluable. We thank Donald for all of his contributions.
As a winner of the Browns' Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience, Donald received two custom jerseys and a number of other Browns merchandise items. He'll also serve as today's Dawg Pound Captain. Sugardale also provided a hot dog themed prize pack.
In April, the Browns proudly launched the "Hats Off to Our Heroes" Fund — an extension of the team's celebration of national heroes during all Browns home games — to support those who are valiantly serving as role models in the face of significant adversity due to COVID-19. The "Hats off to Our Heroes" Fund has focused on aiding health care professionals, first responders, educational professionals and other groups who are pivotal in our community year-round and are valiantly persisting as role models in the face of significant adversity. The "Hats Off to Our Heroes" Honor Row program, which will continue in 2020 and beyond, was created following the 9/11 tragedy to salute service members and first responders in the local community.