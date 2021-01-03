Meet our Week 17 Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience winner — Donald Bloom

Donald Bloom is a custodian in the Akron school district. While everyone else was sent home to work from home, Donald went into his school every day. He opened up the building and helped pass out free breakfast and lunch for the kids in the neighborhood. Most importantly, he was periodically disinfecting the entire school to maintain a safe environment. He was always the first one there and the last one to leave and never once complained. People like Donald may not get the same kind of attention as others but their work is invaluable. We thank Donald for all of his contributions.

As a winner of the Browns' Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience, Donald received two custom jerseys and a number of other Browns merchandise items. He'll also serve as today's Dawg Pound Captain. Sugardale also provided a hot dog themed prize pack.