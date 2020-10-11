Meet our Week 5 Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience winner — Nicole Wyatt

Nicole Wyatt has devoted three months this year toward working long hours to save the lives of COVID-19 patients as a FEMA nurse and volunteer. She spent time away from her family and friends in Wadsworth, Ohio, to work in New Jersey at the ICU unit at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, one of the hardest hit hospitals in the state, in April and May. Then, after returning home for a month, Wyatt made a six-week trip to Texas in July and assisted critically ill COVID-19 patients at Southwest General Hospital in San Antonio. Wyatt has shown true dedication to helping others and has sacrificed time without hesitation to save lives.

As a winner of the Browns' Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience, Wyatt received two custom jerseys and a number of other Browns merchandise items to create a festive, in-home experience for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Sugardale also provided a hot dog themed prize pack.