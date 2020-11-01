Myles Garrett battles through knee injury as Browns hope to heal up during bye

Garrett and the Browns as a whole certainly aren't complaining about the timing of the team's bye. The Pro Bowl pass rusher is among the key players looking to heal up and gear up for a second half of the season the Browns hope goes even better than the first.

WR Odell Beckham Jr. isn't expected back this season, but a number of other, key players are expected to return at some point during the second half of the year.

"This is not a question on whether we can regroup. Nobody is going to be worried about this two weeks from now," Garrett said. "It is just about getting the guys that we need back healthy and coming back and executing our gameplan. We did not execute today, and they did."

Without Garrett, the Browns got to Carr just twice, both coming on first-half sacks by DE Olivier Vernon. Carr wasn't sacked in the second half, as the Raiders absolutely dominated time of possession and limited Cleveland's offense to just six possessions for the entire game.

Garrett entered Sunday's game on a franchise-record six-game streak of accumulating at least one sack. The reigning AFC Player of the Month nearly extended it to seven early in the first quarter but his opportunities were limited thereafter.

"He was able to play, probably did not play as much as he would have liked or we would have liked definitely," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Something that we will let the medical staff kind of guide us on that one, pending the MRI we will have more for you."

Garrett is among a handful of key Browns players who will use the next two weeks to rest and prepare for the final eight games.

Cleveland's been without Pro Bowl RB Nick Chubb since Week 4 because of a knee injury and played its third consecutive game Sunday without G Wyatt Teller, who has been sidelined with a calf injury. Both are expected to return at some point after the bye, and it could happen as soon as Week 10 against the Texans.

The Browns led the NFL in rushing through the first part of the season but have been limited to an average of 95.5 rushing yards over their past four games. Another key player in the Browns' running attack, TE Austin Hooper, missed the past two games while recovering from an appendectomy.

A handful of other players, including WR Jarvis Landry, C JC Tretter and RB Kareem Hunt, have been playing through injuries that have limited their practice time throughout the week.