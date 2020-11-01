By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Browns D can't get off the field in loss to Raiders

Sunday’s 16-6 loss sends the Browns to 5-3 at the bye

Nov 01, 2020 at 04:51 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down the most important numbers from the Browns' 16-6 loss to the Raiders.

71 — Plays run by the Raiders, who possessed the ball for more than 37 minutes Sunday.

47 — Plays run by the Browns, who had just six offensive possessions on the day.

10 — Third- and fourth-down conversions surrendered by the Browns defense. Cleveland's offense converted a combined five.

28 — Yards for Raiders TE Darren Waller, their leading receiver on the day.

0 - Turnovers forced by the Browns defense. Cleveland is 1-3 on the season when it forces one or fewer turnovers. 

208 — Rushing yards surrendered by the Browns, by far the most they've allowed on the season. Cleveland came into Sunday's game ranked fifth in the NFL allowing an average of 92.1 rushing yards.

101 — Rushing yards for the Browns, marking their first time over the century mark since Week 5 but well below the avergab

0 — Touchdowns for the Browns, marking the first time they went without a touchdown since Week 5 of 2019 (vs. 49ers).

2 — Sacks for Olivier Vernon, who delivered plenty of pressure on a day the Browns struggled without Myles Garrett for large portions of the game.

1 — Play of 20 or more yards by either team, and it didn't come until the 3:50 mark in the fourth quarter, when Baker Mayfield connected with Jarvis Landry on a 25-yard pass.

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Baker Mayfield sets franchise record, sends Browns to comeback victory

Cleveland's QB completed 21 straight passes in the 37-34 win
news

By the Numbers: 3rd downs, turnovers send Browns to loss in Pittsburgh

Cleveland falls to Pittsburgh, 38-7, to end 4-game winning streak
news

By the Numbers: Kareem Hunt just keeps finding the end zone for 4-1 Browns

Hunt has most TDs through 5 games by a Browns player since 1969
news

By the Numbers: Breaking down an offensive performance for the ages

Cleveland racked up 307 rushing yards on its way to 49 points vs. Dallas
news

By the Numbers: It wasn't just the 5 turnovers; It's what the Browns did with them

Cleveland's offense capitalizes on big plays from the defense in Sunday's victory
news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt clear 200 yards, help Browns run away from Bengals

Cleveland used a well-balanced attack to take down the Bengals
news

By the Numbers: Browns offense struggles to keep pace with Ravens

Cleveland falls to Baltimore, 38-6, in 2020 season opener
news

By the Numbers: Browns run game halted in loss to Bengals

The Browns' top offensive weapons couldn't find much ground in the season finale
news

By the Numbers: Browns struggle to contain Lamar Jackson in loss to Ravens

The defense did all they could to limit the second-year quarterback's dual-threat abilities
news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb racks up more accolades in Browns' loss

The running back bulldozed his way to more achievements, but it wasn't enough to match the power of the Cardinals offense
news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb's 2nd half surge carries Browns

The running back picked up the Browns' run game in the second half

Advertising