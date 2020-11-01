By the Numbers: Browns D can't get off the field in loss to Raiders

We're breaking down the most important numbers from the Browns' 16-6 loss to the Raiders.

71 — Plays run by the Raiders, who possessed the ball for more than 37 minutes Sunday.

47 — Plays run by the Browns, who had just six offensive possessions on the day.

10 — Third- and fourth-down conversions surrendered by the Browns defense. Cleveland's offense converted a combined five.

28 — Yards for Raiders TE Darren Waller, their leading receiver on the day.

0 - Turnovers forced by the Browns defense. Cleveland is 1-3 on the season when it forces one or fewer turnovers.

208 — Rushing yards surrendered by the Browns, by far the most they've allowed on the season. Cleveland came into Sunday's game ranked fifth in the NFL allowing an average of 92.1 rushing yards.

101 — Rushing yards for the Browns, marking their first time over the century mark since Week 5 but well below the avergab

0 — Touchdowns for the Browns, marking the first time they went without a touchdown since Week 5 of 2019 (vs. 49ers).

2 — Sacks for Olivier Vernon, who delivered plenty of pressure on a day the Browns struggled without Myles Garrett for large portions of the game.