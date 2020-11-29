6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' win over the Jaguars

6. Browns stuff 2-point conversion after Robinson touchdown

The Browns' defense couldn't prevent the Jaguars from finding the end zone with just over 2 minutes left.

Running back James Robinson, who entered Sunday third on the league's rushing leaderboard, reached the end zone on a 4-yard run to narrow the Browns' lead to 27-25. A two-point conversion was all the Jaguars needed to tie the game and put themselves in a more favorable position for just their second win of the season.

On the two-point play, Glennon rolled to his left but found no receivers open on the left side. All he could do was throw the ball up for Johnson, who was covered by three Browns defenders.

Johnson had no shot of making the catch — the ball was too high, and the Browns defense did their job to ensure he didn't make the catch. That preserved their two-point lead and halted the momentum Jacksonville built with its 11-play, 71-yard drive.