By the Numbers: Nick Chubb now averaging more than 100 rushing yards per game

Cleveland’s bell cow back has another big day in Jacksonville

Nov 29, 2020 at 05:35 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down the biggest numbers from the Browns' third straight win, a 27-25 nailbiter in Jacksonville.

8 — Wins on the season for the Browns, their most in a season since 2007. The Browns' 8-3 start is their best since the franchise returned in 1999.

207 — Rushing yards for the Browns, marking the fourth time this season they've run for 200 or better.

102.7 — Average rushing yards per game for Nick Chubb, who had a season-high 144 on Sunday. He's cleared the century mark in five of his seven games this season.

10 — Rushes of 20 yards or more by Chubb, a total that leads the NFL.

0 — Losses on the season when Chubb or Kareem Hunt find the end zone.

143 — Receiving yards for Jarvis Landry in his best game of 2020. It marked the first time he cleared 100 yards on the season and was good for his fourth-most yards in a game during his seven-year career.

3,036 — Career rushing yards for Hunt, who reached the milestone on a 27-yard run in the third quarter. Chubb cleared 3,000 career rushing yards last week.

43 — Yards on a first-quarter kickoff return by D'Ernest Johnson, the Browns' longest of the season. The long return set up Cleveland's first touchdown drive of the game.

116.7 — Quarterback rating for Baker Mayfield after completing 19-of-29 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns. It marked the fifth time this season he's cleared 100, and the Browns are 5-0 in those games.

123 — Consecutive passes thrown by Mayfield without an interception. His four-game streak of no interceptions is the longest of his career.

459 — Yards of offense for the Browns, their second-best output of the season.

1 — Times the Browns have won this season when they lost the turnover battle. That happened Sunday, as the Browns didn't force any turnovers while the Jaguars recovered a Harrison Bryant fumble.

