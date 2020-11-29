Jarvis Landry: 'We still have a lot of our best football ahead of us'

WR Jarvis Landry:

On what it means to come away with the win today:

"It means a lot. First time on the road in a couple of weeks. I think the thing that we take from this is obviously not only just winning the game but we still have a lot of our best football ahead of us. I am excited to get back to work and put this one behind us. This one is already behind me."

On if QB Baker Mayfield said he would target him a lot for his birthday:

"No, he didn't, but every Sunday is my birthday from now on (laughter). We are going to see coming forward. Like I said, we still have our best football to play, and that is ahead of us."

On his TD:

"We had a play that we had been working on since OTAs. We were able to get it called. (Head) Coach Kevin (Stefanski) called it. I actually got bumped off of my route. I had a slant route, and I actually got bumped off of my route and then (QB) Baker (Mayfield) just made a play. He just trusted and threw me the ball still. Really, he made a play because any other quarterback probably would have just come off of me at that point, but he still stuck with me and threw it to me. I made the catch and touchdown."

On having a few long catches for first downs and if he knew that Mayfield would be targeting him there:

"By play design, I was the second read on one of those plays and the first one on the other one. I knew I had the potential to be one of the primary receivers catching the ball on those plays. I just wanted to run a great route and make a play for the team."

On his performance today and if he was ever frustrated earlier in the season that his numbers were not as high:

"It has definitely been a challenge for me. That is something that I'm frequently talking to (wide receivers) Coach (Chad) O'Shea about and Coach Kevin about. It is always, I guess in a sense, to have that tough conversation when you are winning and you still feel like you may not be getting the ball. I just trusted this team, kept my head up and kept working hard for the guys around me, knowing that it will come. It came today, and I just made every play that I possibly could get my hands on."

On what he did during the bye week to reset:

"Continuing to talk to my support system and all the people that are in my life that have direct contact to me and being as open about the things that I have felt or have been feeling. Also, I think the time of the rest throughout the bye week gave me the opportunity also to just get my body right. Like I said on the call, I am still on that road. I think the bye week more for me was just a mental relief from rehab, learning a new system and how the season was going."

On whether today was a birthday celebration for him:

"Yes, absolutely. It is my golden year. I turned 28 on the 28th. I think I brought it in the right way."

On if he knew he would be as involved in the gameplan prior to today's game:

"Yeah, we knew. We talked about it all week. Me knowing football and just understanding how the gameplan was unfolding throughout the week, even though we had a different type of week with everything going on – COVID situations, the building and things like that – just going into practice on the days that we did and understanding the gameplan as it was unfolding, I knew that I potentially could have a big day."

On potentially having more TDs if better passes:

"Again, like I said, we have some of our best football ahead of us. I am excited to look at this film, not just for what I did but for how as a team we grinded this one out. We took care of each other. The offense picked us up. The defense picked us up. Special teams did a hell of a job today. Like I said, there is still a lot of football left to be played for us. We are just taking it one week at a time, knowing that we have our best football ahead of us."

On confidence that the Browns' best football is ahead:

"Just the way that we have been putting this run together. Just the guys that are in this room, the coaching staff in this building and the belief system that we have in each other. There are things that we did on that field that obviously we can't get plays back after they are gone, but at the same time, there is always room to grow. There is always room to learn, and we can learn a lot from the things we did today, whether it was successful or not successful. I think we took a step in another direction toward where we want to be ultimately."

On if it is a different feeling or more exciting to make key plays when the team is in a playoff race:

"I try to stay even keel, but it is always fun obviously to make plays. For me, it is so fun to see other guys making plays, as well. It is so fun to see Hig (WR Rashard Higgins) and the way he steps up, the way that (WR) KhaDarel Hodge steps up and the way that (RB) Nick Chubb and (RB) Kareem (Hunt) have been running the football through these past weeks. Winning these tough grind-them-out games that haven't really been pretty, but if you really think about it, a win is a win in this football league and you will take it any way that it comes. There is definitely a lot of passion and excitement about making plays, but as a team, I think that is what we have. We have a lot of guys excited to see each other and their hard work pay off."