6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' loss to the Chiefs

3. Higgins fumbles in the end zone for touchback

One of the oddest and rarest rules in football bit the Browns at one of the worst times.

Cleveland was in the middle of its two-minute offense on first-and-10 from Kansas City's 26. The offense, which only mustered three points until the drive, was in prime position to score a touchdown with 1:42 left in the half.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield found Rashard Higgins, who streaked to the right and found ample space to make a play for a 23-yard catch.

Higgins raced to the right pylon and attempted to push through a diving tackle from safety Daniel Sorensen. The hit, however, sprung the ball from Higgins' grasp before he crossed the plane, and it rolled into the white out-of-bounds paint in the end zone.

Touchback. Yep, that's the rule. No touchdown, no possession.