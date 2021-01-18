By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Browns establish their pace but come up short vs. Chiefs

Cleveland’s season comes to an end in Kansas City

Jan 17, 2021 at 08:23 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down the most important stats and numbers from the Browns' 22-17 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

2 — Turnovers by the Browns — a second-quarter fumble and a third-quarter interception. Cleveland forced just one turnover. For the season, the Browns went 1-6 in games in which they lost the turnover battle.

16 — Deficit the Browns faced entering the second half. The Browns went 11-0 in 2020 when leading at the half but just 1-6 when trailing.

1 — Interception for Baker Mayfield, just his third dating back to Week 7.

48 — Years since the Browns had two players amass at least 1,200 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns in the same season. Nick Chubb finished with 1,435 yards and 13 touchdowns while Kareem Hunt had 1,240 and 14.

2 — Turnovers forced by Karl Joseph during the postseason, making him the first Browns player to force turnovers in back to back playoff games since Eric Turner in 1994.

0 — Punts by the Chiefs.

8:15 — Time taken off the clock on an 18-play, 75-yard Browns scoring drive that sliced into the Chiefs lead early in the fourth quarter.

Related Links

46 — Yards on Cody Parkey's field goal in the first quarter, a long for the season. Parkey made all of his kicks in the playoffs after going 19-of-22 during the regular season.

9 — Combined third- and fourth-down conversions by the Browns offense out of 16 tries.

7 — Combined third- and fourth-down conversions by the Chiefs offense, who sealed the game with a fourth-and-inches pass.

3 — Offensive possessions for the Browns in Sunday's first half. The Browns scored just 3 points, tying their lowest first-half total of the season.

7 — Offensive possessions for the entire game, one of the Browns' lowest totals of the season.

1 — Snap played by starting T Jedrick Wills Jr., who suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter. Veteran Kendall Lamm also suffered an injury.

Photos: Divisional Round - Browns at Chiefs Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Kansas City Chiefs

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
1 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
2 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
3 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
4 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
5 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
6 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
7 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
8 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
9 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
10 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
11 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
12 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
13 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
14 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
15 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
16 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
17 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
18 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
19 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
20 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
21 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
22 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
23 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
24 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
25 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
26 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
27 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
28 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
29 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
30 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
31 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
32 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
33 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
34 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
35 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
36 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
37 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
38 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
39 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
40 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
41 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
42 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
43 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
44 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
45 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Matt Starkey/DAVID DERMER

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Browns make all kinds of history with 28-point 1st quarter

Cleveland broke records with its offense and its defense Sunday night
news

By the Numbers: Baker Mayfield beats the Steelers, sends Browns to playoffs with his feet

Cleveland's signal-caller had the best rushing game of his career
news

By the Numbers: Browns TEs emerge as big targets in game without top WRs

Austin Hooper led the team with 7 receptions for 71 yards in loss to Jets
news

By the Numbers: Baker Mayfield's accuracy reaches another level

Mayfield had just 5 incompletions in Browns' win over Giants
news

By the Numbers: Browns, Ravens combine to make history with 9 rushing TDs

Cleveland amassed 493 yards in the losing effort
news

By the Numbers: Browns set franchise records in historic 1st half

Cleveland hangs 38 on the Titans in the 1st half on its way to 41-35 victory
news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb now averaging more than 100 rushing yards per game

Cleveland's bell cow back has another big day in Jacksonville
news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb hits 3,000 career rushing yards in style

Cleveland's running game comes alive in 4th quarter of Sunday's win over the Eagles
news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt do something no Browns duo has done in 54 years

Cleveland's two-headed monster leads the way in Sunday's win over Texans
news

Browns at the Bye: By the Numbers

Breaking down the most important stats as Cleveland heads into the 2nd half of the season
news

By the Numbers: Browns D can't get off the field in loss to Raiders

Sunday's 16-6 loss sends the Browns to 5-3 at the bye

Advertising