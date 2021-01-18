By the Numbers: Browns establish their pace but come up short vs. Chiefs

We're breaking down the most important stats and numbers from the Browns' 22-17 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.
2 — Turnovers by the Browns — a second-quarter fumble and a third-quarter interception. Cleveland forced just one turnover. For the season, the Browns went 1-6 in games in which they lost the turnover battle.
16 — Deficit the Browns faced entering the second half. The Browns went 11-0 in 2020 when leading at the half but just 1-6 when trailing.
1 — Interception for Baker Mayfield, just his third dating back to Week 7.
48 — Years since the Browns had two players amass at least 1,200 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns in the same season. Nick Chubb finished with 1,435 yards and 13 touchdowns while Kareem Hunt had 1,240 and 14.
2 — Turnovers forced by Karl Joseph during the postseason, making him the first Browns player to force turnovers in back to back playoff games since Eric Turner in 1994.
0 — Punts by the Chiefs.
8:15 — Time taken off the clock on an 18-play, 75-yard Browns scoring drive that sliced into the Chiefs lead early in the fourth quarter.
46 — Yards on Cody Parkey's field goal in the first quarter, a long for the season. Parkey made all of his kicks in the playoffs after going 19-of-22 during the regular season.
9 — Combined third- and fourth-down conversions by the Browns offense out of 16 tries.
7 — Combined third- and fourth-down conversions by the Chiefs offense, who sealed the game with a fourth-and-inches pass.
3 — Offensive possessions for the Browns in Sunday's first half. The Browns scored just 3 points, tying their lowest first-half total of the season.
7 — Offensive possessions for the entire game, one of the Browns' lowest totals of the season.
1 — Snap played by starting T Jedrick Wills Jr., who suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter. Veteran Kendall Lamm also suffered an injury.
