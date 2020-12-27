By the Numbers: Browns TEs emerge as big targets in game without top WRs

We're breaking down the most important stats from Sunday's loss to the Jets.

6 — Starters the Browns needed to replace heading into Sunday's game. The Browns were without starters on the offensive line, wide receiver and linebacker. Cleveland was without its top four wide receivers as a whole because of their placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

0 — Excuses offered up by Coach Kevin Stefanski and players in the aftermath of the team's 23-16 loss.

53 — Passes thrown by Baker Mayfield, his most ever in a single game.

37 — Passes thrown to tight ends, running backs and fullbacks. Austin Hooper led all players with 15 targets.

4 — Rushing yards by the Browns in the first half.

45 — Rushing yards by the Browns for the game, their lowest total of the season.

6 — Catches by rookie Ja'Marcus Bradley, who entered Sunday's game without an NFL catch after spending most of the season on the practice squad.

6 — Punts by Jamie Gillan, tying his most in a game this season.

0 — Turnovers forced by the Browns defense, marking the third straight game without one.

41 — Yards Nick Chubb needs to hit 1,000 for the season after rushing for 28 on Sunday.

2 — Blocked kicks by Sheldon Richardson, who got his hands on a first-half extra point attempt and a second-half field goal attempt.