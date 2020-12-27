By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Browns TEs emerge as big targets in game without top WRs

Austin Hooper led the team with 7 receptions for 71 yards in loss to Jets

Dec 27, 2020 at 05:58 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down the most important stats from Sunday's loss to the Jets.

6 — Starters the Browns needed to replace heading into Sunday's game. The Browns were without starters on the offensive line, wide receiver and linebacker. Cleveland was without its top four wide receivers as a whole because of their placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

0 — Excuses offered up by Coach Kevin Stefanski and players in the aftermath of the team's 23-16 loss.

53 — Passes thrown by Baker Mayfield, his most ever in a single game.

37 — Passes thrown to tight ends, running backs and fullbacks. Austin Hooper led all players with 15 targets.

4 — Rushing yards by the Browns in the first half.

45 — Rushing yards by the Browns for the game, their lowest total of the season.

6 — Catches by rookie Ja'Marcus Bradley, who entered Sunday's game without an NFL catch after spending most of the season on the practice squad.

6 — Punts by Jamie Gillan, tying his most in a game this season.

0 — Turnovers forced by the Browns defense, marking the third straight game without one.

41 — Yards Nick Chubb needs to hit 1,000 for the season after rushing for 28 on Sunday.

2 — Blocked kicks by Sheldon Richardson, who got his hands on a first-half extra point attempt and a second-half field goal attempt.

12 — Sacks on the season for Myles Garrett, who dropped Sam Darnold in Sunday's first half. It's the fourth-most by a Browns player in a single season and is two shy of the team record.

Photos: Week 16 - Browns at Jets Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Jets

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
1 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
2 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
3 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
4 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
5 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
6 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
7 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
8 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
9 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
10 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
11 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
12 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
13 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
14 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
15 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
16 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
17 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
18 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
19 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
20 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
21 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
122720-MS2_7292
22 / 45
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
23 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
24 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
25 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
26 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
27 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
28 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
29 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
30 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
31 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
32 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
33 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
34 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
35 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
36 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
37 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
38 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
39 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
40 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
41 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
42 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
43 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
44 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
45 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Baker Mayfield's accuracy reaches another level

Mayfield had just 5 incompletions in Browns' win over Giants
news

By the Numbers: Browns, Ravens combine to make history with 9 rushing TDs

Cleveland amassed 493 yards in the losing effort
news

By the Numbers: Browns set franchise records in historic 1st half

Cleveland hangs 38 on the Titans in the 1st half on its way to 41-35 victory
news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb now averaging more than 100 rushing yards per game

Cleveland's bell cow back has another big day in Jacksonville
news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb hits 3,000 career rushing yards in style

Cleveland's running game comes alive in 4th quarter of Sunday's win over the Eagles
news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt do something no Browns duo has done in 54 years

Cleveland's two-headed monster leads the way in Sunday's win over Texans
news

Browns at the Bye: By the Numbers

Breaking down the most important stats as Cleveland heads into the 2nd half of the season
news

By the Numbers: Browns D can't get off the field in loss to Raiders

Sunday's 16-6 loss sends the Browns to 5-3 at the bye
news

By the Numbers: Baker Mayfield sets franchise record, sends Browns to comeback victory

Cleveland's QB completed 21 straight passes in the 37-34 win
news

By the Numbers: 3rd downs, turnovers send Browns to loss in Pittsburgh

Cleveland falls to Pittsburgh, 38-7, to end 4-game winning streak
news

By the Numbers: Kareem Hunt just keeps finding the end zone for 4-1 Browns

Hunt has most TDs through 5 games by a Browns player since 1969

Advertising