Inside the Game

Presented by

Browns 'did the things you can't do,' leave no room for excuses after loss to Jets

Dec 27, 2020 at 06:36 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Coach Kevin Stefanski listed several reasons during his postgame interview Sunday to explain why the Browns fell short Sunday against the New York Jets.

He blamed the execution, which wasn't as crisp as it should've been at key moments of Cleveland's 23-16 loss. He blamed the play-calling, which he believes could've helped the Browns avoid a 17-point deficit midway through the third quarter. He blamed himself, and he wishes he had done more to put his players in position to win.

Stefanski was leaving no room for excuses. He didn't pin any blame on how the Browns learned Saturday they'd be without four of their top wide receivers and two top linebackers. The Browns received word of a positive COVID-19 test and placed six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list before departing on a late-evening flight to New York.

None of that — not the lack of experienced players at key positions on the roster or the jumbled travel schedule — was a factor in Sunday's loss, Stefanski said. And he was adamant about it.

"That has nothing to do with the results of this game," he said. "We got beat today. I got outcoached. We got outplayed. We did the things you can't do. We were minus-two in the turnover battle – you can't do that. Penalties. Drops. Not good. That is going to get you beat."

Photos: Week 16 - Browns at Jets Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Jets

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
1 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
2 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
3 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
4 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
5 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
6 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
7 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
8 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
9 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
10 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
11 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
12 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
13 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
14 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
15 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
16 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
17 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
18 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
19 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
20 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
21 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
122720-MS2_7292
22 / 45
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
23 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
24 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
25 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
26 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
27 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
28 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
29 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
30 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
31 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
32 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
33 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
34 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
35 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
36 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
37 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
38 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
39 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
40 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
41 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
42 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
43 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
44 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
45 / 45

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.

Matt Starkey

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

The Browns certainly had chances to win and clinch their first playoff berth since 2002. Two of the Jets' touchdowns happened after broken coverages led to open receivers downfield, and another touchdown was set up by a fumble recovery from New York deep in Cleveland territory.

Other opportunities were missed, too. The running game, which entered Sunday ranked third in the NFL, mustered a season-low 45 rushing yards. Quarterback Baker Mayfield finished 28-of-53 for 285 yards but committed three fumbles and didn't connect on a few key throws to open receivers.

He didn't have any excuses, either. Sure, he was without top wideouts in Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge, but he wanted to make the most out of the reliable hands from his tight ends. Austin Hooper, Harrison Bryant and David Njoku combined for 26 targets, and Hooper led all receivers with 71 yards and seven receptions.

Ja’Marcus Bradley, an undrafted rookie who's spent the season on the Browns' practice squad, was called up and thrown to 11 times. He caught five passes for 60 yards and made a few tightly-contested catches to fill in the workload from the absent receivers. He, as well as Marvin Hall — who was acquired by the Browns three weeks ago, made his debut Sunday and caught one pass for 12 yards — did everything the Browns asked.

So Mayfield felt as though the blame could only be placed on himself.

"I failed this team," he said. "I put three balls on the ground – two of them they recovered and the other on the fourth down. There is no excuse. We believe in the guys we have in this locker room, no matter who it is. That is why they are here. That is why they are Cleveland Browns. I didn't do enough and play well enough for us to win, and that is it."

Other players echoed those sentiments, too.

From cornerback Denzel Ward: "I know I did not play my best game, and I am one of the reasons that we did lose this game."

From defensive end Myles Garrett: "We didn't get any takeaways. If we can't get the ball to our offense, we have to pick up the slack on defense."

From guard Joel Bitonio: "It's a tough situation for everybody, but we didn't do a good enough job of executing the game plan. It wasn't good enough today. It wasn't up to our standard of play."

The Browns made themselves abundantly clear: They had all the talent they needed to win. Stefanski said he didn't make any major alterations to his game plan because he believed in all 53 players available to play.

The overall execution just wasn't there, and that's on himself, the players and coaches.

"We had all of the guys we needed," Stefanski said, "and we did not get it done."

Now, the Browns must move on and make sure the same mistakes aren't made next week.

That's when Cleveland, still in control of its postseason destiny, can make up for its Week 16 loss and still get into the playoffs with a win.The Pittsburgh Steelers — who defeated the Colts in a comeback win to clinch the AFC North title — will be standing in their way.

There won't be room for excuses in that game, either. The list of reasons Stefanski gave to explain the loss Sunday will be addressed, and that's how he'll be spending his next six days before the final game of the regular season.

"We have to put a great plan together and we have to go to work," he said. "We have to get back to the basics because that just was not good enough today."

Related Content

news

Baker Mayfield 'lights out' as Browns offense coasts to win over Giants

Mayfield added yet another memorable performance to what's already been a massive 2020 season
news

Browns won't 'go down the moral victories path' after last-second loss to Ravens

The Browns had plenty of positive moments of resiliency, but they're focusing on how they can improve after a difficult loss to their AFC North rival
news

Baker Mayfield credits productive, goal-setting offseason after his best performance yet

Mayfield thought back to all the difficult work from the offseason after a four-touchdown performance Sunday in Nashville
news

Jarvis Landry 'does whatever it takes to win' as Browns' passing game takes flight in Jacksonville

Landry's patience for his first TD paid off, and what followed was one of his best games of the season
news

Olivier Vernon shines with Myles Garrett sidelined, leads Browns to dominant defensive display

Vernon made sure that the expectations for the defensive line were met despite the unit missing its best player
news

Defense shuts down Texans, continues to show growth

The Browns have allowed 23 combined points in their last two games and appear to be showing massive growth on their defense
news

Browns can't connect on key plays, persevere through gusty weather conditions in loss to Raiders

Cleveland failed to convert on several plays that could've swayed the final results in its loss to Las Vegas
news

'The story of our season': Browns stare down injuries, adversity to rally for thrilling victory

Cleveland needed all hands on deck to fight its way to a wild win in Cincinnati
news

Browns won't let loss to Steelers linger, vow to bounce back and return to winning ways

Cleveland has proven before that it can forget about a loss quickly
news

Browns feel 'straight excitement' in win over Colts, extend win streak in thrilling fashion

Cleveland continued to find ways to win in its victory over Indianapolis
news

Browns 'weather the storm' and leave Dallas with a 'team win'

Cleveland fought through late-game adversity to go 3-1 for the first time since 2001

Advertising