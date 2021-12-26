Baker Mayfield shoulders blame for INTs, aims to rebound in final 2 regular season games

Peoples-Jones could never get a hand on the ball. Instead, CB Rasul Douglas stepped in front of it to make the interception, which sent the Browns offense on a slow, final walk back to the sidelines as the final score was sealed.

"I've had a ton of reps and making those throws, and I expect myself to make them," Mayfield said. "I'm a quarterback in the NFL. I need to make those throws, and I have before, time and time again."

The Browns, however, had plenty of chances to take a lead prior to the final interception.

Cleveland managed to crack Green Bay territory three times in the second half. The third drive in that sequence ended with Mayfield connecting with rookie WR Anthony Schwartz for his first career touchdown, bringing the Browns within two points of the lead, but the first of those two drives ended with just three points — one 37-yard field goal and one punt from the Packers' 48.

The other three interceptions barred the Browns from possible points, too. The second one happened when Cleveland was at Green Bay's 24-yard line, down 7-6 and building a chance to take the lead. Mayfield attempted to hit WR Jarvis Landry, but Packers CB Chandon Sullivan caught the pass instead.

Mayfield said the other two interceptions came as a result of a combination of poor throwing decision or a poor pass.