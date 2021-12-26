Browns' 4th-quarter rally comes up short in loss to Packers

Baker Mayfield, back under center after missing Monday's game with COVID-19, threw for 222 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. The Packers turned all three first-half picks into touchdowns on the ensuing possession and sealed the victory when Rasul Douglas intercepted Mayfield for the second time with 43 seconds to play.

Packers QB and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers took advantage of every opportunity and finished with 202 yards and three touchdowns on 24-of-34 passing. Davante Adams was his favorite target and a nuisance for Cleveland's defense, catching 10 passes — eight in the first half — for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Nick Chubb recorded the longest catch of his career — a 40-yarder on Cleveland's opening drive — and cleared 100 rushing yards for the fifth time this season. He finished with a season-high 184 yards of offense, 126 of which coming on the ground. D'Ernest Johnson added 58 on just four carries.

The Browns, after trading field goals with the Packers in the third quarter, trailed by nine entering the final 15 minutes.

Cleveland's defense delivered three consecutive stops to set up the Browns with multiple chances to overcome the deficit. The Browns finally cashed in with 4:31 to play, when Schwartz hauled in a 5-yard touchdown on a drive that was kept alive by Johnson's 30-yard run on third-and-long.

The Browns got it back after a rare Adams drop on third down, taking over possession at their own 25 with 2:05 to play. A 7-yard pass to Chubb got the Browns to midfield with less than a minute to play, but that's as far as they'd get. Looking for Donovan Peoples-Jones across the middle on third down, Mayfield fired a pass that went just out of his receiver's reach and into the hands of Douglas.

Saturday's loss was the Browns' sixth of the season by a margin of 6 points or fewer.