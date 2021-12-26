3 Big Takeaways: Short-handed Browns D kept comeback hopes alive

1. Patchwork Browns D delivers strong 2nd half in loss to Green Bay

Myles Garrett didn't sugarcoat how he felt in the moments following Saturday's loss. The Pro Bowl pass rusher admitted he didn't feel good at all after playing through the pain of a groin injury he suffered just five days earlier.

Garrett, though, never seemed to consider the possibility of him missing Saturday's game. He knew just how much a depleted Browns defense needed him in a game against one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history and an offense that can hurt you just as much on the ground as it can through the air.

Garrett's gutsy effort was just one of many from a patchwork Cleveland defense that was without two starters on the defensive line and four key members from the secondary. Almost all of those players were on the reserve/COVID-19 list with S John Johnson III, who was out with a hamstring injury, as the lone exception. Additionally, DE Takkarist McKinley was lost for the season Monday because of an Achilles injury.

Points-wise, this wasn't one of the Browns defense's best performances, especially when compared to the previous games in an eight-game stretch in which it surrendered fewer than 20 in all but two of them. Green Bay on Saturday had 21 by the end of the first half, all of which coming from possessions that followed a Browns offensive turnover. Rodgers threw for three touchdowns and Davante Adams caught two of them to go along with eight receptions.

Cleveland's defense, though, was front and center of a comeback that came up just short.

The Browns allowed just a field goal in the second half. That, in itself, was a big victory at the time, as Cleveland prevented the Packers from breaking the game open with a touchdown on their opening drive of the third quarter. Instead, the Browns kept the deficit at 12 and kept Green Bay off the scoreboard for the rest of the game. That stretch included two three-and-outs and a pivotal stop late in the fourth quarter that set up the offense with a chance to win with a little more than 2 minutes to play.

The Packers' 311 yards of offense was its third-fewest of the season and fewest since Week 7 in a game Rodgers quarterbacked. Pro Bowl RB Aaron Jones was limited to 66 yards on 12 carries, almost half of which coming on a single run.