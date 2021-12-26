By the Numbers: The most important stats from the Browns' loss to Green Bay

184 — Yards of offense for Chubb, his most of the season. He cleared 100 yards on the ground for the fifth time in 2021.

29 — Yards of offense for Anthony Schwartz, who missed four games with a concussion, and got his first touches since Week 9. He rushed twice for 24 yards and caught a 5-yard touchdown pass, the first of his career.

7 — Third-down conversions by the Browns, one of their best totals of the season.

1 — The Browns punted just one time Saturday.

10 — Tackles for M.J. Stewart, who has a combined 21 in the past two games.

2 — Starts in a row for Pro Bowl G Joel Bitonio at left tackle, as the Browns were without Jedrick Wills Jr. for a second consecutive game.