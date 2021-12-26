By the Numbers: The most important stats from the Browns' loss to Green Bay

We're breaking down the most important stats from the Browns' 24-22 loss to the Packers.
408 — Yards of offense, the Browns' most since Week 5 and their fourth-most of the season. The Packers finished with 311
4 — Turnovers by the Browns, a season-high and the most since Week 6 in 2019.
21 — Points off turnovers for the Packers, who managed just a field goal on their six possessions that did not follow a Cleveland turnover.
40 — Nick Chubb got the Browns rolling on their first drive of the game when he caught a short pass and ran it 40 yards. The 40-yard catch was the longest of his career (regular season) and matched the 40-yard touchdown catch he had vs. Pittsburgh in the Wild Card round last year.
184 — Yards of offense for Chubb, his most of the season. He cleared 100 yards on the ground for the fifth time in 2021.
29 — Yards of offense for Anthony Schwartz, who missed four games with a concussion, and got his first touches since Week 9. He rushed twice for 24 yards and caught a 5-yard touchdown pass, the first of his career.
7 — Third-down conversions by the Browns, one of their best totals of the season.
1 — The Browns punted just one time Saturday.
10 — Tackles for M.J. Stewart, who has a combined 21 in the past two games.
2 — Starts in a row for Pro Bowl G Joel Bitonio at left tackle, as the Browns were without Jedrick Wills Jr. for a second consecutive game.
2 — More games — both in the division — for the Browns, who remain in thick of a crowded playoff hunt in the AFC.
