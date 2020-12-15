By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Browns, Ravens combine to make history with 9 rushing TDs

Cleveland amassed 493 yards in the losing effort

Dec 15, 2020 at 01:33 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

121520_numbers

We're breaking down the most important stats from the Browns' 47-42 loss to the Ravens.

9 — Combined rushing touchdowns by the Browns and Ravens, tying the record for most in a single game. It's happened just two other times, and both were in 1922, per ESPN Stats & Info.

89 — Combined points by the Ravens and Browns, the most in an NFL game this season.

493 — Yards of total offense for the Browns, their second-largest total of the season.

22 — Fourth-quarter points for the Browns. Cleveland and Baltimore combined for 35 in the final 15 minutes.

4 — Times Baker Mayfield has thrown for 300 or more yards against the Ravens. He has eight 300-yard passing games in his career.

124 — Rushing yards by Lamar Jackson, the most by a QB in Monday Night Football history.

231 — Rushing yards for the Ravens, the most allowed by the Browns all season.

5 — Receiving touchdowns on the season for Kareem Hunt, who leads all NFL running backs.

158.33 — QB rating on the season for WR Jarvis Landry, who completed a 12-yard pass to Nick Chubb in the first quarter. On the season, he is 4-for-4 for 74 yards and a touchdown.

7 — Games in which the Browns have scored 30 or more points this season, their most since 1968.

1 — Turnover by the Browns, the lone one in the game. Cleveland has lost the turnover battle in all four of its losses this season.

16 — Combined penalties by the Browns and Ravens, who had eight apiece.

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Browns set franchise records in historic 1st half

Cleveland hangs 38 on the Titans in the 1st half on its way to 41-35 victory
news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb now averaging more than 100 rushing yards per game

Cleveland's bell cow back has another big day in Jacksonville
news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb hits 3,000 career rushing yards in style

Cleveland's running game comes alive in 4th quarter of Sunday's win over the Eagles
news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt do something no Browns duo has done in 54 years

Cleveland's two-headed monster leads the way in Sunday's win over Texans
news

Browns at the Bye: By the Numbers

Breaking down the most important stats as Cleveland heads into the 2nd half of the season
news

By the Numbers: Browns D can't get off the field in loss to Raiders

Sunday's 16-6 loss sends the Browns to 5-3 at the bye
news

By the Numbers: Baker Mayfield sets franchise record, sends Browns to comeback victory

Cleveland's QB completed 21 straight passes in the 37-34 win
news

By the Numbers: 3rd downs, turnovers send Browns to loss in Pittsburgh

Cleveland falls to Pittsburgh, 38-7, to end 4-game winning streak
news

By the Numbers: Kareem Hunt just keeps finding the end zone for 4-1 Browns

Hunt has most TDs through 5 games by a Browns player since 1969
news

By the Numbers: Breaking down an offensive performance for the ages

Cleveland racked up 307 rushing yards on its way to 49 points vs. Dallas
news

By the Numbers: It wasn't just the 5 turnovers; It's what the Browns did with them

Cleveland's offense capitalizes on big plays from the defense in Sunday's victory

Advertising