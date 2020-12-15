By the Numbers: Browns, Ravens combine to make history with 9 rushing TDs

We're breaking down the most important stats from the Browns' 47-42 loss to the Ravens.

9 — Combined rushing touchdowns by the Browns and Ravens, tying the record for most in a single game. It's happened just two other times, and both were in 1922, per ESPN Stats & Info.

89 — Combined points by the Ravens and Browns, the most in an NFL game this season.

493 — Yards of total offense for the Browns, their second-largest total of the season.

22 — Fourth-quarter points for the Browns. Cleveland and Baltimore combined for 35 in the final 15 minutes.

4 — Times Baker Mayfield has thrown for 300 or more yards against the Ravens. He has eight 300-yard passing games in his career.

124 — Rushing yards by Lamar Jackson, the most by a QB in Monday Night Football history.

231 — Rushing yards for the Ravens, the most allowed by the Browns all season.

5 — Receiving touchdowns on the season for Kareem Hunt, who leads all NFL running backs.

158.33 — QB rating on the season for WR Jarvis Landry, who completed a 12-yard pass to Nick Chubb in the first quarter. On the season, he is 4-for-4 for 74 yards and a touchdown.

7 — Games in which the Browns have scored 30 or more points this season, their most since 1968.

1 — Turnover by the Browns, the lone one in the game. Cleveland has lost the turnover battle in all four of its losses this season.