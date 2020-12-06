Game Highlights
Presented by
Game Highlights: Browns vs. Titans
See all of the top plays from today's game!
Dec 06, 2020 at 01:38 PM
See all of the best plays from Sunday's game in Jacksonville!
See all the best plays from Cleveland's game against Houston
Watch all the best plays from Cleveland's game at Cincinnati
Watch all the best highlights from Sunday's game at FirstEnergy Stadium
Watch all the best highlights from Sunday's game at FirstEnergy Stadium
Watch all the best highlights from Thursday's game at FirstEnergy Stadium