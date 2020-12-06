By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Browns set franchise records in historic 1st half

Cleveland hangs 38 on the Titans in the 1st half on its way to 41-35 victory

Dec 06, 2020 at 05:31 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down all of the biggest numbers from the Browns' 41-35 victory over the Titans.

38 — Points scored by the Browns in Sunday's first half, their most in a single half in franchise history. Their previous high was 35 in the second half at Cincinnati on Nov. 28, 2004.

4 — Touchdown passes thrown by Baker Mayfield in the first half, marking just the second time in franchise history it's occurred. The only other player to accomplish it was Hall of Famer Otto Graham, who did it in 1951.

147 — QB rating for Mayfield, his best in a game this season and second-best of his career.

9 — Different Browns players who caught a pass in the first half. The group included Mayfield, who hauled in a 3-yard pass from Jarvis Landry, and T Kendall Lamm, who became the first Browns O-lineman to catch a touchdown in 19 years.

156 — Passes thrown without an interception for Mayfield, who last threw a pick on his first pass of Week 7 against the Bengals.

11 — Touchdown passes for Mayfield since he threw his last INT.

21:12 — Cleveland's time of possession in the first half.

7 — Third-down conversions by the Browns in the first half. That's more than they converted in the entire game of all but one of their previous 11 games.

8 — Receptions by Jarvis Landry in the first half, marking his second straight game with eight catches.

75 — Yards on Donovan Peoples-Jones' touchdown catch, the longest touchdown catch by a Browns player since Week 2 of 2019 (Odell Beckham, 89 yards, at New York Jets).

11 — Runs of 20 or more yards on the season for Nick Chubb, who leads the NFL.

3 — Turnovers forced by the Browns. Tennessee came into Sunday's game with just five turnovers on the season.

60 — Rushing yards for reigning NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry, his second-lowest output of the season.

10.5 — Sacks on the season for Myles Garrett, giving him double-digit sacks for a third straight year.

