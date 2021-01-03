By the Numbers: Baker Mayfield beats the Steelers, sends Browns to playoffs with his feet

We're breaking down the biggest stats and numbers from the Browns' playoff-clinching victory over the Steelers.

11 — Most wins in a season for the Browns since they returned as a franchise in 1999. It ties the most in a season since 1994.

7 — Number of times the Browns have won 11 or more games in franchise history.

44 — Rushing yards by Baker Mayfield, his most ever in a game. His 28-yard run in the third quarter was his longest since midway through his rookie year.

108 — Yards for Nick Chubb, his sixth 100-yard game of the season. He rushed for 100 or more yards in more than half of the games he finished this season.

1,067 — Yards on the season for Chubb, who became the first Browns player since Jamal Lewis (2007-08) to rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons.

1 — Turnovers forced by the Browns, which came on an M.J. Stewart interception in the third quarter. Cleveland didn't commit any. The Browns never lost during the regular season when they won or tied in the turnover battle.

0 - Minutes in which the Browns trailed on Sunday. Cleveland took the lead with 9:29 left in the first quarter on Chubb's touchdown run and never gave it up.

3,563 — Passing yards on the season for Mayfield. He joins Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck as the only players to throw for 3,500 or more yards and 20 or more touchdowns in their first three NFL seasons.

12 — Touchdowns on the season for Chubb, putting him in an exclusive Browns club that includes just Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly.

13 — Games this season in which the Browns ran for 100 or more yards. That's the most since 1985.

74 — Number of games in which Jarvis Landry has caught five or more passes in his career. It's the second-most of any player in his first seven seasons.

127 — Throws since Mayfield's last interception, which came Week 14 against the Ravens.