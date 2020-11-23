Nick Chubb once again nominated for NFL's Ground Player of the Week

Browns RB rushed for 114 yards in Sunday's win over Philadelphia

Nov 23, 2020 at 03:03 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The yards didn't come easy for Nick Chubb on Sunday, but he still found a way to hit the century mark.

Chubb's 54-yard run in the fourth quarter put him over the top, and the Pro Bowl RB finished with 114 yards on 20 carries. As a result, Chubb is once again in the running for the NFL's Ground Player of the Week. He'll be competing with Titans RB Derrick Henry and Vikings RB Dalvin Cook.

Chubb has been nominated for the award four times this season. He's played in six games.

Chubb's 54-yard run put him over 3,000 yards for his career, an accomplishment he achieved in just 38 career games. Chubb leads all NFL running backs with an average of 6 yards per carry and ranks 14th in the league with 575 rushing yards despite missing four games because of a knee injury.

For his career, Chubb has 15 100-yard games. The Browns are 11-4 in those games.

Voting for this week's nominees is open until Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET at NFL.com/FedEx. Fans can also vote on Twitter.

