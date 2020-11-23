Monday Morning Snap Counts

Snap Count Review: How Browns filled the void left by Myles Garrett

Adrian Clayborn, Porter Gustin step up in a big way

Nov 23, 2020 at 11:50 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down who played how much in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Eagles.

— Without Myles Garrett, the Browns used a combination of Porter Gustin (46 of a possible 68 snaps) and Adrian Clayborn (39 snaps). Cameron Malveaux, who was elevated from the practice squad, played eight snaps.

Olivier Vernon, who shined with three sacks, played 81 percent of the snaps (55).

— CB Denzel Ward, CB Terrance Mitchell and S Andrew Sendejo played every snap. LB B.J. Goodson played all but four.

Sheldrick Redwine filled in for an injured Ronnie Harrison Jr. and logged 47 snaps. Veteran Karl Joseph played 18. Harrison played just six snaps.

— Rookie LB Jacob Phillips, who has been bothered by a knee injury for most of the season, got back on the field and played three defensive snaps and 14 special teams snaps.

KhaDarel Hodge led all Browns WRs with 48 snaps. Rashard Higgins played 40 and Jarvis Landry was on the field for 39.

— Nick Chubb played 30 snaps. Kareem Hunt had a few more with 36.

— FB Johnny Stanton, who was elevated from the practice squad to fill the void left by Andy Janovich, played 12 snaps.

— The Browns used Kendall Lamm as an extra tackle on five plays.

Photos: Week 11 - Eagles at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Eagles against the Browns

The Cleveland Browns play the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 11.
