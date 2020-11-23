Snap Count Review: How Browns filled the void left by Myles Garrett

We're breaking down who played how much in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Eagles.
— Without Myles Garrett, the Browns used a combination of Porter Gustin (46 of a possible 68 snaps) and Adrian Clayborn (39 snaps). Cameron Malveaux, who was elevated from the practice squad, played eight snaps.
— Olivier Vernon, who shined with three sacks, played 81 percent of the snaps (55).
— CB Denzel Ward, CB Terrance Mitchell and S Andrew Sendejo played every snap. LB B.J. Goodson played all but four.
— Sheldrick Redwine filled in for an injured Ronnie Harrison Jr. and logged 47 snaps. Veteran Karl Joseph played 18. Harrison played just six snaps.
— Rookie LB Jacob Phillips, who has been bothered by a knee injury for most of the season, got back on the field and played three defensive snaps and 14 special teams snaps.
— KhaDarel Hodge led all Browns WRs with 48 snaps. Rashard Higgins played 40 and Jarvis Landry was on the field for 39.
— Nick Chubb played 30 snaps. Kareem Hunt had a few more with 36.
— FB Johnny Stanton, who was elevated from the practice squad to fill the void left by Andy Janovich, played 12 snaps.
— The Browns used Kendall Lamm as an extra tackle on five plays.
Check out photos of the Eagles against the Browns