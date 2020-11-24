How to Watch and Listen

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 29, 2020

Nov 24, 2020 at 01:44 PM
The Cleveland Browns will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. EST at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Matchup

  • The Browns are 7-3 after beating the Eagles, 22-17. The Jaguars are 1-9 after falling to the Steelers, 27-3.
  • The Jaguars lead the all-time series, 12-5. The Jaguars won the last meeting, 19-7, on Nov. 19, 2017, in Cleveland.

Matchups to Watch

  • Browns pass rush vs. Jaguars O-line — Jacksonville has surrendered 30 sacks on the season, the sixth-most in the league
  • Browns CBs vs. WR DJ Chark Jr. — Chark leads the Jaguars with 41 catches for 534 yards and 4 TDs.
  • Browns RBs vs. Jaguars LBs — Former Browns LB Joe Schobert leads the Jaguars with 85 tackles.

Watch on TV

Pregame: Sunday, 11 a.m., News 5

Game: 1 p.m., CBS (WOIO-19 in Cleveland area)

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Watch on Mobile

This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)

Social Media

Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura﻿

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

