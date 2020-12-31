'It's win or go home': Browns readying for Steelers with playoff mentality

With Mayfield, the Browns have recently developed one of the hottest passing games in the league. He's thrown nine touchdowns and an interception in the last eight games and has built a quarterback rating over 100 in three of the last five games. Mayfield has arguably played some of the best football of his career in December, and he's hoping to prove he can bring it against the Browns' AFC North rival after throwing for only 119 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in their last meeting.

"We're a much different team just based on scheme and the things that we have learned about ourselves as the season has gone on," he said. "You want to continue to improve, and we have done that gradually as the season has gone on."

Mayfield is also eager to avenge his previous performance against the New York Jets. That game, which ended with a 23-16 loss, featured three fumbles from Mayfield and the end of a four-game touchdown streak. He pinned the blame on himself for the loss and vowed to get better at protecting the football, a skill he's done well for most of 2020 — he currently has just eight interceptions on the season, which is well below his previous low of 14 as a rookie in 2018.

But Mayfield should be back to playing with his usual offensive playmakers this week. He was without his top four wide receivers in Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge last Sunday due to all four players being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as high-risk, close contacts. They're all set to return to practice Thursday and be available Sunday if they continue to test negative.