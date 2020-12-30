Myles Garrett named Browns' PFWA 'Joe Thomas Award' Player of the Year

Cleveland's 4th-year pass rusher is among the NFL leaders with 12 sacks

Dec 30, 2020 at 11:03 AM
Myles Garrett on Wednesday was named the "Joe Thomas Award" Player of the Year winner by the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Voted a starter in the Pro Bowl, Garrett has appeared in 13 games and recorded 44 tackles, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Despite missing two games, his sack total is tied for sixth in the NFL and tied for the fourth-most by a Brown in a season. Earlier this year, Garrett set a Browns record by recording at least one sack in six consecutive games (Weeks 2-7). He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 4 and the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October. He was also named the Browns 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

This marks the first time since 2011 (D'Qwell Jackson) a defensive player has won the award.

Cleveland Browns PFWA Joe Thomas Award - Player of the Year Winners:

2001: LB Jamir Miller

2002: RB William Green

2003: LB Andra Davis

2004: SS Robert Griffith

2005: RB Reuben Droughns

2006: LB Kamerion Wimbley

2007: QB Derek Anderson

2008: DL Shaun Rogers

2009: KR Joshua Cribbs

2010: RB Peyton Hillis

2011: LB D'Qwell Jackson

2012: K Phil Dawson

2013: WR Josh Gordon

2014: OL Joe Thomas

2015: TE Gary Barnidge

2016   OL Joe Thomas

2017: RB Duke Johnson Jr.

2018: QB Baker Mayfield

2019: RB Nick Chubb

2020: DE Myles Garrett

