Myles Garrett named Browns' PFWA 'Joe Thomas Award' Player of the Year

Voted a starter in the Pro Bowl, Garrett has appeared in 13 games and recorded 44 tackles, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Despite missing two games, his sack total is tied for sixth in the NFL and tied for the fourth-most by a Brown in a season. Earlier this year, Garrett set a Browns record by recording at least one sack in six consecutive games (Weeks 2-7). He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 4 and the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October. He was also named the Browns 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year.