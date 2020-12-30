Myles Garrett named Browns' PFWA 'Joe Thomas Award' Player of the Year

Myles Garrett on Wednesday was named the "Joe Thomas Award" Player of the Year winner by the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America.
Voted a starter in the Pro Bowl, Garrett has appeared in 13 games and recorded 44 tackles, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Despite missing two games, his sack total is tied for sixth in the NFL and tied for the fourth-most by a Brown in a season. Earlier this year, Garrett set a Browns record by recording at least one sack in six consecutive games (Weeks 2-7). He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 4 and the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October. He was also named the Browns 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year.
This marks the first time since 2011 (D'Qwell Jackson) a defensive player has won the award.
Cleveland Browns PFWA Joe Thomas Award - Player of the Year Winners:
2001: LB Jamir Miller
2002: RB William Green
2003: LB Andra Davis
2004: SS Robert Griffith
2005: RB Reuben Droughns
2006: LB Kamerion Wimbley
2007: QB Derek Anderson
2008: DL Shaun Rogers
2009: KR Joshua Cribbs
2010: RB Peyton Hillis
2011: LB D'Qwell Jackson
2012: K Phil Dawson
2013: WR Josh Gordon
2014: OL Joe Thomas
2015: TE Gary Barnidge
2016 OL Joe Thomas
2017: RB Duke Johnson Jr.
2018: QB Baker Mayfield
2019: RB Nick Chubb
2020: DE Myles Garrett