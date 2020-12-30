Larry Ogunjobi named Browns' PFWA Dino Lucarelli 'Good Guy Award' winner

DT Larry Ogunjobi on Wednesday was named the Dino Lucarelli "Good Guy Award" winner by the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA).
The 'Good Guy Award' is given annually to a player for his cooperation with the media and for the way the player carries himself in the community and with his teammates. Ogunjobi joined the Browns as a third round pick in 2017. He has started 14 games this season and recorded 44 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.
Before last season, when Sheldon Richardson won the award, a defensive lineman hadn't won it since its inception in 2001. Now, Ogunjobi makes it two straight years for the Browns' men in the trenches.
Cleveland Browns PFWA Dino Lucarelli 'Good Guy Award' Winners:
2001: QB Tim Couch
2002: DB Corey Fuller
2003: OL Shaun O'Hara
2004: DB Daylon McCutcheon
2005: OL Jeff Faine
2006: DB Brian Russell
2007: K Phil Dawson
2008: DB Brandon McDonald
2009: LB David Bowens
2010: OL Joe Thomas
2011: DB Mike Adams
2012: LB D'Qwell Jackson
2013: OL Joe Thomas
2014: QB Brian Hoyer
2015: QB Josh McCown
2016: LB Christian Kirksey
2017: OL Joel Bitonio
2018: OL Joel Bitonio
2019: DL Sheldon Richardson
2020: DL Larry Ogunjobi