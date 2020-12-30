Larry Ogunjobi named Browns' PFWA Dino Lucarelli 'Good Guy Award' winner

The ‘Good Guy Award’ is given annually to a player for his cooperation with the media and for the way the player carries himself in the community and with his teammates

Dec 30, 2020 at 11:03 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
122920_ogunjobi

DT Larry Ogunjobi on Wednesday was named the Dino Lucarelli "Good Guy Award" winner by the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA).

The 'Good Guy Award' is given annually to a player for his cooperation with the media and for the way the player carries himself in the community and with his teammates. Ogunjobi joined the Browns as a third round pick in 2017. He has started 14 games this season and recorded 44 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble. 

Before last season, when Sheldon Richardson won the award, a defensive lineman hadn't won it since its inception in 2001. Now, Ogunjobi makes it two straight years for the Browns' men in the trenches.

Cleveland Browns PFWA Dino Lucarelli 'Good Guy Award' Winners:

2001: QB Tim Couch

2002: DB Corey Fuller

2003: OL Shaun O'Hara

2004: DB Daylon McCutcheon

2005: OL Jeff Faine

2006: DB Brian Russell

2007: K Phil Dawson

2008: DB Brandon McDonald

2009: LB David Bowens

2010: OL Joe Thomas

2011: DB Mike Adams

2012: LB D'Qwell Jackson

2013: OL Joe Thomas

2014: QB Brian Hoyer

2015: QB Josh McCown

2016: LB Christian Kirksey

2017: OL Joel Bitonio

2018: OL Joel Bitonio

2019: DL Sheldon Richardson

2020: DL Larry Ogunjobi

Related Content

news

'It's win or go home': Browns readying for Steelers with playoff mentality

The Browns are approaching Week 17 as if the playoffs have already begun
news

Watch now: The Week 17 edition of "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more

Get the best, fan-focused analysis and insight as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers
news

News & Notes: Wyatt Teller set to return to practice

Teller has become an integral piece of the 2020 success of the offensive line
news

S Ronnie Harrison Jr. activated as Browns make roster moves

Harrison has missed past 4 games with a shoulder injury

Advertising