Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns on Jan. 3, 2021

Dec 29, 2020 at 03:06 PM
ClevelandBrowns.com
The Cleveland Browns will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Matchup

  • The Browns are 10-5 after falling to the Jets, 23-16. The Steelers are 12-3 after beating the Colts, 28-24.
  • The Steelers lead the all-time series, 77-59-1. The Steelers won the last meeting, 38-7, in Week 6 at Heinz Field.

Matchups to Watch

  • Browns CBs vs. Steelers WRs — It's hard to find a team with a deeper group of pass-catchers than the Steelers.
  • Browns OTs vs. Steelers pass rush — Pittsburgh leads the NFL with 52 sacks.
  • Browns DL vs. Steelers run game — Pittsburgh is last in the NFL with an average of 81.4 rushing yards per game.

Watch on TV

Pregame: Sunday, 11 a.m., News 5

Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (sidelines)

Watch on Mobile

This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)

Social Media

Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura﻿

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

