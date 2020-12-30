Transactions

S Ronnie Harrison Jr. activated as Browns make roster moves

Harrison has missed past 4 games with a shoulder injury

Dec 30, 2020 at 04:07 PM
The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Activated from Reserve/Injured-Designated for Return:

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

Placed on practice squad/COVID-19*:

C Javon Patterson 

Activated from practice squad/COVID-19:

WR Ryan Switzer

*This reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

