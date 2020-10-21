Baker Mayfield plans to 'get back to the basics' to put Browns offense back on track

The Browns couldn't find much momentum Week 6 at Heinz Field, when they fell into a 10-0 hole early in the first quarter and struggled to generate offensive production for most of the afternoon. Pittsburgh shut down Cleveland's top playmakers for nearly a full 60 minutes, something the Browns haven't come close to dealing with since their Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

But Cleveland hasn't lost sight of how it bounced back after its Week 1 defeat, either. The Browns were full of positives four days later when they beat the Cincinnati Bengals 35-30, which included five touchdowns — and a much cleaner performance from Mayfield.

That's the approach again for Week 7, and Mayfield is confident he can rebound in their rematch against the Bengals.

"It's the 'next game' mentality," Mayfield said. "We know we can do better. I know I can do better, and (my teammates) see that."

From a physical standpoint, Mayfield should be simply feeling better, too. He played through an injury to his ribs he sustained in Week 5 that forced him to be a limited participant throughout practice last week. Mayfield said the injury didn't affect him throughout the game and he feels much better this week. It certainly won't hurt for him to have a few more practice reps under his belt as he gets closer to full health.

"I should be able to do a lot more in practice," Mayfield said. "We've got to get back to work."

Even though last Sunday did not go as planned, the Browns are still in a favorable position as the AFC playoff race heats up. A 4-2 record — with two losses against two of the best teams in the conference — is the best record the Browns have had through six games in Mayfield's career, and their next five games come against opponents who have a combined 7-20-2 record thus far.

The Browns will have plenty of opportunities to tally several more wins on their record, but Mayfield is only focusing on whomever the next opponent is.

"No matter what the expectations are on the outside, we have to go in there and handle it," he said. "It is the NFL. There are no gimmes. You have to earn it in this business so we have to handle it that way."

The Browns believe they can "earn it" Sunday by putting their last game behind them as quickly as possible. For Mayfield, that includes working back to full health and continuing to find ways to get the ball into the hands of the Browns' top playmakers.

That's been the mantra of the Browns offense all season, and the results of one game aren't going to change that.