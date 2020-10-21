Matchup to Watch: Browns rush defense vs. Joe Mixon

In those seven career meetings with the Browns, Mixon's individual success has closely mirrored the Bengals team success. When Mixon rushes for 100-plus yards against the Browns, the Bengals are 2-1. When the Browns bottle up Mixon on the ground and keep him below the century mark, the Browns have a solid 3-1 record. The Browns have only allowed one rusher to eclipse 100 yards against them in 2020, and it came in last week's loss to the Steelers, as James Conner netted 101 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. No other running back has even rushed for 60 yards against the Browns this year, and they are 4-1 in those other five games.