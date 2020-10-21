Matchup to Watch

Matchup to Watch: Browns rush defense vs. Joe Mixon

Holding Mixon in check is the key to defeating the Cincinnati Bengals

Oct 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/site_images/nathan-zegura-hs-60x60.jpg
Nathan Zegura

Just as it was the case in the Week 2 meeting between the Browns and the Bengals, stopping running back Joe Mixon is the critical matchup to watch.

Mixon is one of the most talented backs in the NFL, and, dating back to his rookie season in 2017, he has averaged 93.4 yards (on 4.8 yards per carry) with 0.6 touchdowns rushing, while adding 3.3 receptions for 34.2 yards receiving per game in seven games against the Browns.

In those seven career meetings with the Browns, Mixon's individual success has closely mirrored the Bengals team success. When Mixon rushes for 100-plus yards against the Browns, the Bengals are 2-1. When the Browns bottle up Mixon on the ground and keep him below the century mark, the Browns have a solid 3-1 record. The Browns have only allowed one rusher to eclipse 100 yards against them in 2020, and it came in last week's loss to the Steelers, as James Conner netted 101 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. No other running back has even rushed for 60 yards against the Browns this year, and they are 4-1 in those other five games.

Related Links

That trend has continued for Mixon and the Bengals against all opponents in 2020, as well. Mixon rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals' lone win this year, a 33-25 victory over the Jaguars. In the team's five other contests, Mixon has not rushed for more than 69 yards and is averaging just 55.4 yards rushing per game on 2.9 yards per carry. 

In the Browns' Week 2 victory over the Bengals, Mixon ran for a season-low 46 yards on 16 carries (2.88 yards per carry) and the Bengals had to throw the ball 61 times as a result. Throwing the ball 50-plus times is rarely a recipe for victory in the NFL, and it will once again be the goal of the Browns to limit Mixon and make the Bengals one-dimensional on offense. That will enable to the Browns to put rookie Joe Burrow into obvious passing situations on third down, which frees up Myles Garrett and the pass rush to get after Burrow, who has been sacked 24 times this year, second-most in the NFL.

Limiting Mixon and pressuring Burrow should help generate turnovers for the Browns defense, which is a key piece of their winning formula.

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 6

Check out the best photos from the Cleveland Browns game against the Pittsburgh Steelers yesterday by the Browns photo team

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30), Fullback Andy Janovich (31) and Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
1 / 43

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30), Fullback Andy Janovich (31) and Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
2 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
3 / 43

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
4 / 43

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
5 / 43

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
6 / 43

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) and Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
7 / 43

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) and Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
8 / 43

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) and Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
9 / 43

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) and Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
10 / 43

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
11 / 43

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
12 / 43

Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
13 / 43

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
14 / 43

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) and Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
15 / 43

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) and Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
16 / 43

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
17 / 43

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65), Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6), Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
18 / 43

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65), Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6), Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
19 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
20 / 43

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
21 / 43

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center JC Tretter (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
22 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center JC Tretter (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
23 / 43

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65), Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
24 / 43

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65), Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
25 / 43

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
26 / 43

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
27 / 43

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
28 / 43

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
29 / 43

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
30 / 43

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
31 / 43

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
32 / 43

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
33 / 43

Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
34 / 43

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
35 / 43

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
36 / 43

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
37 / 43

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
38 / 43

Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
39 / 43

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
40 / 43

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
41 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
42 / 43

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
43 / 43

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Matchup to Watch: Browns tackles Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin vs. Steelers pass rushers

Protecting Baker Mayfield will be key against the leading sack generating defense in the NFL
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns No. 1 rushing attack vs. Colts' stingy, 4th-ranked run defense

Even without Nick Chubb, the Browns must continue to find success on the ground 
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns pass defense vs. Cowboys top-ranked passing attack

Pressure and coverage must work together to stop Dak Prescott 
news

Matchup to Watch: Denzel Ward vs. Terry McLaurin

Battle of the Buckeyes takes center stage Sunday
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns pass rush vs. Joe Burrow 

The Browns will look to generate plenty of pressure on the rookie QB
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns' front seven vs. Broncos running backs

Bottling up young runners Lindsay, Freeman key to Cleveland's success on the road
news

Matchup to Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Patriots' vaunted secondary

Beckham's every-down influence goes toe-to-toe with league's best defense
news

Matchup to Watch: Myles Garrett vs. Seahawks tackles

Injuries along Seahawks' offensive line could open sack opportunities for Garrett
news

Browns vs. 49ers matchup to watch: Mack Wilson vs. George Kittle

Rookie linebacker to face young, explosive tight end on national stage
news

Browns vs. Ravens matchup to watch: Browns' front seven vs. Lamar Jackson

Baltimore's focus on running the ball central to Browns' chances of success
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns DBs vs. Rams WRs

Defensive backs must play above expectation with injuries, high-level opponent coming to town

Advertising