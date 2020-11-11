Matchup to Watch: Browns DBs vs. Texans WR Will Fuller

The Deshaun Watson to Fuller connection is not anything new to 2020, however, as they have connected for 20 touchdowns in just 30 career games together. That impressive rate of touchdowns includes one score in one career game against the Browns, which came back in 2017. Fuller is not just producing in the end zone, as he has three 100-yard games during the six-game scoring streak and has four games at or above the century mark in eight starts this year.