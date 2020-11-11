Matchup to Watch

Matchup to Watch: Browns DBs vs. Texans WR Will Fuller

Browns look to snap Fuller’s 6-game touchdown streak

Nov 11, 2020 at 08:59 AM
Nathan Zegura

In an explosive year for NFL offenses, new records and streaks are occurring so often that it is easy for one to slip through the cracks. 

That is exactly the case for the very impressive streak Texans wide receiver Will Fuller has put together over the first half of the season. After hauling in five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in Week 9 against the Jaguars, Fuller has now caught a touchdown pass in six straight games, the longest such streak in the league. In fact, it is the longest such streak by any player since Antonio Brown caught a touchdown pass in eight straight games during the 2018 season.

The Deshaun Watson to Fuller connection is not anything new to 2020, however, as they have connected for 20 touchdowns in just 30 career games together. That impressive rate of touchdowns includes one score in one career game against the Browns, which came back in 2017. Fuller is not just producing in the end zone, as he has three 100-yard games during the six-game scoring streak and has four games at or above the century mark in eight starts this year.

It should also be noted Fuller has really thrived on the road in 2020. In four road games, he is averaging nearly six catches for 97.25 yards per game and has a touchdown in three of the games.

Fuller is averaging 16.5 yards per catch for the season and is one of the premiere vertical threats in the NFL. Last week, his score against the Jags was a 77-yarder, and he already has three plays of 40-plus yards (two of which went for touchdowns), second-most in the NFL.  

Containing Fuller will be job No. 1 for Denzel Ward and the Browns secondary. It should be noted, however, that Fuller has lined up as the wide receiver on the right (Denzel's side) just 32.3 percent of the time this year. Thus far, Ward has not followed the opposing team's No. 1 receiver, but perhaps that could be a new wrinkle after the bye week to try and cool off the red-hot Fuller.

