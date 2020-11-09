Browns hope to get 'big boost' from a bye that provided plenty of healing, self-reflection

The job is far from done, though, and the Browns' odds of finding a successful second half of the season will hinge on the continuation of several key trends from the first eight games.

On offense, Cleveland is looking to keep the edge it's typically found in the run game and keep the offense running at an efficient. That job should be a bit easier when Chubb makes his return, and his presence alongside Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt means the Browns will have one of the best running back tandems in the league. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and his array of receivers who have helped carry the load after the season-ending injury to Odell Beckham Jr. will keep searching for big plays, too.

On defense, the Browns will continue to aggressively pursue turnovers that were crucial in all five of their wins. Cleveland is ninth in the league with 14 turnovers, just two away from the top spot, and have been one of the best teams in the league at turning takeaways into points.

The Browns have clear identities on both sides of the ball. Now, the rest of the season will be dedicated toward maintaining them.

"That's the nice part of having the bye week in the middle. You get a nice eight-game sample," Stefanski said. "We pulled it all apart, and what happens is you get all this information from the coaching staff and from everybody. You compile it, you talk through it and then you check the tape. What we tried to do is on offense, look at the run game, look at the pass game and look at us situationally and the same on defense, and maybe find some areas that we are good at and why we are good at them and then make sure we protect those types of things."

The Browns certainly have plenty of positives on their side as they gear up for what's ahead. That includes an intense race to the playoffs, but they're not wasting any time looking at that yet.

Their focus is on whatever is ahead each week, and after a refreshing bye week, the Browns are eager to continue building to their promising season — seven days at a time.