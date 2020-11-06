Browns at the Bye: Reflections on the 1st half, expectations for the 2nd, midseason awards and more

Best Development

Zegura: The Browns' explosive ability on offense really stands out in the first half of the season. The Browns topped 30 points in a game five times and, at one point, had four consecutive 30-plus games, which had not happened for 50 years. The Browns' ability to put points on the board by capitalizing on the league-leading 14 takeaways by the defense, and executing in the critical red zone area to produce touchdowns, not field goals, is absolutely a critical piece of the winning formula.

Gribble: In his second go-around with the Browns, Cody Parkey has been fantastic. He's missed just two of his 32 kicks thus far and come up big in tough spots. That kind of consistency has been refreshing at a position that has been in a constant churn since Phil Dawson attempted his final kick for the Browns.

Best Moment

Zegura: Boy, there are a bunch of them so far this year from the Mayfield to Peoples-Jones' walk-off touchdown against Cincinnati to the Jarvis Landry to Odell Beckham Jr. trick play touchdown that started the win against Dallas. However, I am going to go with the Beckham 50-yard reverse touchdown to seal the win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.That was one of those "oh no, oh no….oh YES" types of plays that looked doomed until an incredible talent just simply made the seemingly impossible look easy.

Gribble: Mayfield's touchdown pass to Peoples-Jones to seal the victory in Cincinnati was the cherry on top to arguably the best half of football of the quarterback's career in Cleveland. His only incompletion was an intentional spike as he completed 21 straight passes and threw for a career-best five touchdowns. On that particular day, the Browns needed every single one of them, and Mayfield delivered in a big way.

Biggest Game of the Second Half

Zegura: I hope Coach Stefanski reads this one because I feel like he would be so proud. My answer is the next one! That's right, Week 10 at home against the Houston Texans is the biggest game of the second half for many reasons, in addition to the obvious of it being next on the schedule. A win pushes the Browns to 6-3 on the year and keeps them right on track for a playoff berth. A win would ensure the Browns would have made it through nine games without losing back-to-back games at any point this season. A win would demonstrate the team maintained its focus over the bye week and, most importantly, would absolutely set the tone for what is to come in what should be the most significant football played in November and December in years.

Gribble: I'll agree with everything Nathan said, but look a little bit more into the future. The Browns weren't thrilled with how they played Week 1 in Baltimore, and they get a big opportunity for redemption when the Ravens come to Cleveland for Monday Night Football in Week 14. The trajectory of both teams is pointing to that game being an absolutely huge one during the final month of the regular season.

Biggest Storyline of the Second Half

Zegura: Can the Browns hang with the Big Boys of the AFC North? The first two meetings with the Steelers and Ravens did not go well, to put it mildly. The Browns will get the chance to even the score at home in the second half of the year. I think beating at least one of them will be critical to the confidence that this team can carry into a potential trip to the playoffs. At the very least, playing the Steelers and Ravens incredibly tight is an absolute must.