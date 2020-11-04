5 things we learned from Andrew Berry's midseason press conference

The Browns were back in the building Wednesday after working virtually Monday out of an abundance of caution. They completed their one and only practice of the week and will now be off for the next four days.

As is customary at this time of year, Browns EVP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry met with reporters to discuss the state of the team. He touched on a number of different subjects, and we're highlighting the five most important storylines.

1. He's not satisfied by Browns' 5-3 start

Berry described his mindset as "encouraged but incomplete" as he assessed the Browns and their 5-3 record at the midpoint of the season.

"Certainly happy with the progress that we have built upon since last year but really, and (head coach) Kevin (Stefanski) would be the first to tell you this, we still have a lot of work to do," Berry said. "That being said, really pleased with the work that Kevin and his staff have done in a year that has really forced them to deal with unprecedented circumstances. They have done a nice job of getting our team, getting our players, ready to play on a weekly basis. And our players themselves, they have been a resilient bunch, both in games and dealing with just the ebb and flow of everything that they have had to deal with during a very difficult 2020."

The Browns are off to their best start in years thanks to a four-game winning streak that stretched from Week 2 to Week 5. They're 2-2 in the AFC North with both of their remaining division games to be played at FirstEnergy Stadium. Getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2002 is certainly within reach, especially with the league's expanded format, but Berry was measured as he described the Browns' outlook for the remainder of the season.

"I am not naive to the fact that really a playoff appearance for any franchise is special because each season really is sacred; the chance to compete and ultimately get in the tournament," Berry said. "That all being said, our focus is really on attacking our opponents one week at a time and taking care of the little things on a weekly basis because if we are able to successfully accomplish that, the big things will take care of themselves."

2. Why Browns didn't make a trade

The Browns, like most teams around the NFL, stood pat Tuesday as the league's trade deadline came and went with minimal action.

Berry said the Browns were involved in a number of discussions and some potential deals were "within striking distance," but Berry and Co. opted to roll forward with the current roster.

"We explored a number of different possibilities, and really for us, the trade process is really every week, it is not even just about the deadline," Berry said. "So, we did explore a number of different possible transactions."

Berry posited most teams declined to make deals at the deadline for multiple reasons. First, he said, there were fewer sellers, which was likely a result of the expanded playoff field. Second, it's unclear what the league's salary cap will look like in 2021 and beyond, and that could have played into some reluctance.