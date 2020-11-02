Snap Count Review: With a limited Myles Garrett, others forced to step up

We're breaking down who played how much in Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Raiders.
— A knee injury on the game's first series limited Myles Garrett's snaps in a significant way. The Pro Bowl pass rusher was on the field for just 33 of a possible 72 snaps.
— Without Garrett at full capacity, the Browns relied more on Porter Gustin (34) and Adrian Clayborn (21). On the other side of the line, Olivier Vernon played 60 snaps.
— S Andrew Sendejo played all 72 snaps while LB B.J. Goodson (71), CB Denzel Ward (70), CB Terrance Mitchell (70) and S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (69) were on the field for the vast majority.
— Mack Wilson saw his most snaps of the season (52).
— In the Browns' first full game without Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry (38), Rashard Higgins (35) and KhaDarel Hodge (34) played the lion's share of snaps. Donovan Peoples-Jones (4) and Taywan Taylor (3) saw the field sparingly.
— For a second straight week, Kareem Hunt played the vast majority of snaps at RB (42 of 49).
— Rookie TE Harrison Bryant played 39 snaps while David Njoku was on the field for 29.
