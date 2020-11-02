Monday Morning Snap Counts

Presented by

Snap Count Review: With a limited Myles Garrett, others forced to step up

Porter Gustin was the next man up in Sunday's loss to the Raiders

Nov 02, 2020 at 10:50 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down who played how much in Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Raiders.

— A knee injury on the game's first series limited Myles Garrett's snaps in a significant way. The Pro Bowl pass rusher was on the field for just 33 of a possible 72 snaps.

— Without Garrett at full capacity, the Browns relied more on Porter Gustin (34) and Adrian Clayborn (21). On the other side of the line, Olivier Vernon played 60 snaps.

— S Andrew Sendejo played all 72 snaps while LB B.J. Goodson (71), CB Denzel Ward (70), CB Terrance Mitchell (70) and S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (69) were on the field for the vast majority.

Mack Wilson saw his most snaps of the season (52).

— In the Browns' first full game without Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry (38), Rashard Higgins (35) and KhaDarel Hodge (34) played the lion's share of snaps. Donovan Peoples-Jones (4) and Taywan Taylor (3) saw the field sparingly.

— For a second straight week, Kareem Hunt played the vast majority of snaps at RB (42 of 49).

— Rookie TE Harrison Bryant played 39 snaps while David Njoku was on the field for 29.

Check out the full breakdown by clicking on the link below.

Related Links

Gamebook (8) [PDF]

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 7

Check out the best photos from the Browns win over the Bengals yesterday by the Browns photo team

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
1 / 25

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
2 / 25

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
3 / 25

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
4 / 25

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
5 / 25

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Joe Burrow after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
6 / 25

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Joe Burrow after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
7 / 25

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
8 / 25

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
9 / 25

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
10 / 25

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
11 / 25

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
12 / 25

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
13 / 25

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
14 / 25

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
15 / 25

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
16 / 25

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
17 / 25

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
18 / 25

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
19 / 25

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
20 / 25

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
21 / 25

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
22 / 25

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) and Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
23 / 25

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) and Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
24 / 25

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6)during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
25 / 25

Tight end David Njoku (85) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6)during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Snap Count Review: Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones step up

Browns tapped into depth at WR after losing Odell Beckham Jr.
news

Snap Count Review: Thin Browns secondary puts in a full day of work in Pittsburgh

Cleveland's defensive backs play nearly every snap in loss to Steelers
news

Snap Count Review: Browns utilize different players in the slot on both sides of the ball

Cleveland WR Rashard Higgins, CB Kevin Johnson saw their most playing time of the season in win over Indianapolis
news

Snap Count Review: Browns roll with cast of 'next men up' to fill void left by Nick Chubb

Clevelands taps Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson and Dontrell Hilliard for extensive action Sunday
news

Snap Count Review: Defense gets big help from reinforcements vs. Washington

Cleveland returned Kevin Johnson and Mack Wilson to the lineup
news

Snap Count Review: Two Browns Iron Men play all 92 defensive snaps

Cleveland's defense had its endurance tested in a big way Thursday night
news

Snap Count Review: Rookies, new faces get big opportunities vs. Ravens

Breaking down who played how much in Sunday's loss to Baltimore
news

Snap Count Review: Olivier Vernon tackles old role in season finale

Breaking down who played how much in the final game of 2019
news

Snap Count Review: Browns continue to increase workload for defensive rookies vs. Ravens

Mack Wilson, Sione Takitaki and Sheldrick Redwine all carried a significant workload in Week 16
news

Snap Count Review: Injury forces Browns to make another O-line change

Breaking down who played how much against the Cardinals
news

Snap Count Review: Another Browns rookie is seeing his playing time increase

Cleveland's offense ran just 56 plays to Cincinnati's 75

Advertising