Browns get good news on Myles Garrett injury, expect him back after bye

The Browns, who have seen a number of their top players lost to various injuries throughout the first half of the season, got some much-needed good news on that front Monday.
An MRI on Monday showed DE Myles Garrett did not suffer any structural damage to his injured knee, which limited him throughout Sunday's loss to the Raiders. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he expects Garrett to be ready to go following the bye week for the Browns' Week 10 matchup with the Houston Texans.
"It's obvious how much of an impact he makes in these games … we dodged a bullet," Stefanski said. "We just need him to come back Wednesday and see if he's ready to practice. If he's not, we'll have a few days to rest and get ready to roll next week."
The Browns, who went through virtual meetings Monday, are off Tuesday for Election Day, practice Wednesday and are off again until the following Monday.
Garrett, the reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Month, is tied for the NFL lead with nine sacks. He's also forced four fumbles, all of which have been recovered by the Browns. Up until Sunday's game, Garrett had collected at least one sack in six consecutive games.
Before Sunday's game, Garrett was also dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of multiple practices. He was not expected to be limited by the ankle issue against the Raiders, but ultimately was held to 33 of a possible 72 snaps because of the knee injury, which occurred early in the first quarter.
"He's like a lot of our players eight games into this thing. Nobody's 100 percent. You've got all sorts of nicks and bruises and those types of things," Stefanski said. "He's a warrior, he battles through these things, but certainly the rest should help all of those guys."
Check out the best photos from the Browns game against the Las Vegas Raiders yesterday by the Browns photo team