Browns get good news on Myles Garrett injury, expect him back after bye

The Browns, who have seen a number of their top players lost to various injuries throughout the first half of the season, got some much-needed good news on that front Monday.

An MRI on Monday showed DE Myles Garrett did not suffer any structural damage to his injured knee, which limited him throughout Sunday's loss to the Raiders. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he expects Garrett to be ready to go following the bye week for the Browns' Week 10 matchup with the Houston Texans.