Browns get good news on Myles Garrett injury, expect him back after bye

Pro Bowl pass rusher was limited by a knee injury in Sunday’s loss to Raiders

Nov 02, 2020 at 02:42 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns, who have seen a number of their top players lost to various injuries throughout the first half of the season, got some much-needed good news on that front Monday.

An MRI on Monday showed DE Myles Garrett did not suffer any structural damage to his injured knee, which limited him throughout Sunday's loss to the Raiders. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he expects Garrett to be ready to go following the bye week for the Browns' Week 10 matchup with the Houston Texans.

"It's obvious how much of an impact he makes in these games … we dodged a bullet," Stefanski said. "We just need him to come back Wednesday and see if he's ready to practice. If he's not, we'll have a few days to rest and get ready to roll next week."

The Browns, who went through virtual meetings Monday, are off Tuesday for Election Day, practice Wednesday and are off again until the following Monday.

Garrett, the reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Month, is tied for the NFL lead with nine sacks. He's also forced four fumbles, all of which have been recovered by the Browns. Up until Sunday's game, Garrett had collected at least one sack in six consecutive games.

Related Links

Before Sunday's game, Garrett was also dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of multiple practices. He was not expected to be limited by the ankle issue against the Raiders, but ultimately was held to 33 of a possible 72 snaps because of the knee injury, which occurred early in the first quarter.

"He's like a lot of our players eight games into this thing. Nobody's 100 percent. You've got all sorts of nicks and bruises and those types of things," Stefanski said. "He's a warrior, he battles through these things, but certainly the rest should help all of those guys."

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 8

Check out the best photos from the Browns game against the Las Vegas Raiders yesterday by the Browns photo team

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
1 / 48

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
2 / 48

The defense during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
3 / 48

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
4 / 48

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98), Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) and Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
5 / 48

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98), Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) and Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
6 / 48

The stadium during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
7 / 48

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
8 / 48

Fans during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
9 / 48

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
10 / 48

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
11 / 48

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
12 / 48

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
13 / 48

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
14 / 48

Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
15 / 48

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64), Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75), Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) and Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
16 / 48

Center JC Tretter (64), Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75), Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) and Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) and Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
17 / 48

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) and Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
18 / 48

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
19 / 48

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
20 / 48

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
21 / 48

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
22 / 48

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
23 / 48

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
24 / 48

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
25 / 48

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
26 / 48

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
27 / 48

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
28 / 48

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
29 / 48

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20), Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
30 / 48

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20), Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
31 / 48

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
32 / 48

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) and Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
33 / 48

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) and Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) and Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
34 / 48

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) and Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
35 / 48

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
36 / 48

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
37 / 48

Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) and Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
38 / 48

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) and Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
39 / 48

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
40 / 48

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
41 / 48

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Stephen Carlson (89), Tight end David Njoku (85) and Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
42 / 48

Tight end Stephen Carlson (89), Tight end David Njoku (85) and Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
43 / 48

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
44 / 48

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
45 / 48

Safety Karl Joseph (42) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
46 / 48

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
47 / 48

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
48 / 48

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

News & Notes: What the Browns plan to do on their bye week

Cleveland will hold one practice before taking the rest of the week off
news

Apply for the Bob Woodruff Foundation NFL Grant 

news

Statement from Cleveland Browns on decision to conduct football meetings remotely Monday

news

Snap Count Review: With a limited Myles Garrett, others forced to step up

Porter Gustin was the next man up in Sunday's loss to the Raiders

Advertising