News & Notes: What the Browns plan to do on their bye week

Cleveland will hold one practice before taking the rest of the week off

Nov 02, 2020 at 03:56 PM
Andrew Gribble

Barring any unforeseen developments, the Browns will return to Berea on Wednesday to practice before breaking for the long bye weekend.

Browns players, coaches and staff worked remotely Monday after a player reported COVID-19-like symptoms. The team has not returned any positive tests and made the decision out of an abundance of caution. Teams around the league are off Tuesday for Election Day.

"I think anytime in this environment when you are not feeling right and you call the trainer and you talk about your symptoms, we really can't mess around with that," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. "That is kind of what it was." 

After Wednesday's practice, Browns players will be off Thursday-Sunday. The facility will remain open, and they can come and go at their leisure, but the NFL mandates they have no required activities.

The Browns spent Monday reviewing the previous day's loss to the Raiders, a frustrating, 16-6 defeat that saw the team dominated in time of possession, on the wrong side of a lopsided third-down conversion rate and uncharacteristically porous against the run. Cleveland entered Sunday's game ranked fifth in the NFL in rush defense but surrendered a season-worst 208 to Las Vegas, which had been held to 76 the previous week.

"In that game, we didn't stop the run," Stefanski said. "I think we got, at times, out of our gap. Our technique wasn't great. When your technique is not great, that is when you are going to get knocked back. We need to fit the run. When you fit the runs, just like anything, you need 11 guys to do their jobs. 

"There were certain things throughout the game that contributed to that, but it is all correctable in my mind."

Stefanski said he and his coaches will be able to use the extra time this week to conduct a comprehensive review of the team's performance through the first half of the season. The Browns are 5-3 but nowhere near satisfied, as evidenced by a number of players saying Sunday they believe they could be even better than their record indicates.

"You can really pull everything apart and look at our schemes, look at what people are doing versus us, find out what we are good at and maintain that and double down on that and then find out the things that we are maybe not so good at," Stefanski said. "That is just about understanding yourself. That will allow us to put a plan going forward. Really, you have to know yourself even better than the opponent does.

"I think as a team, we have to improve. Sitting here at 5-3, we have to get better on all three phases.

More Injury News

On top of revealing the news DE Myles Garrett would be back following the bye week, Stefanski said TE Austin Hooper would also return Week 10 vs. Houston. Hooper missed the past two games after undergoing an emergency appendectomy.

Stefanski said he would learn more in the coming days about G Wyatt Teller (calf) and RB Nick Chubb (knee). Teller has missed the past three games while Chubb has been on injured reserve since suffering his injury Week 4 at Dallas.

"I think they are both progressing," Stefanski said. "They are hitting every landmark and milestone that they need to hit in terms of their rehab. We will just figure that out as these days go by."

That Time of Year

Tuesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline is fast approaching, and Stefanski said he is in constant conversation with Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry about it.

"I think they will work hard to see if anything makes sense for us," Stefanski said, "but I will leave that up to Andrew and leave that one in his court."

