3 Big Takeaways at the Bye: Browns aren't satisfied but know goals are in front of them

Typically, we use "3 Big Takeaways" to take a deeper look at the most recent Browns game. Today, we're using it to reflect on how the Browns got to this point of the season, carrying a 5-3 record as they head into the bye.

1. Browns aren't satisfied but know all of their goals are in front of them

The Browns weren't ready to reflect on their 5-3 first half of 2020 in the moments after Sunday's disappointing loss to the Raiders.

Cleveland's players, chiefly Baker Mayfield, believe the team can be better than what the team's current record indicates. Sunday's performance, a game in which the offense couldn't generate much consistency and the defense couldn't get off the field, wasn't a reflection of the team's potential, they said.

It was a frustrated group because they've seen both sides of the ball play so much better. They've seen an offense score more than 30 points in all five of their wins. They've seen an opportunistic defense that makes up for its lack of success on third and fourth downs with more game-changing turnovers than most of the other teams in the NFL.

"Not anywhere close to where we want to be. We have a 5-3 record. It should be a lot better. We believe that," Mayfield said. "That is why our locker room is pissed off. We believe in this locker room, and we are going to continue to get better and hopefully going on a streak right after this bye week, like I said, be healthy and focus on getting better. We know what we can improve, and after we watch this film, we will do that even more so."

All three of the Browns' losses have been by double digits, with their road defeats at Baltimore and Pittsburgh clearing 30+. The Browns forced just one turnover — losing the turnover margin in all three games — and had a combined two passing touchdowns in those games. Contrast that with the team's five wins, which featured at least one defensive turnover in each game — peaking at five against Washington — and multiple passing touchdowns — peaking at five at Cincinnati.

The recipe is there, and the Browns have executed it more times than they haven't. That's why a feeling of optimism pervades heading into a second half of the season that features two more big AFC North games against Baltimore and Pittsburgh, both of which will be at FirstEnergy Stadium, along with a trip to Tennessee, which played for the AFC Championship in 2019.