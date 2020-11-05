Browns Mailbag: How's Jedrick Wills Jr. handling his rookie season?

We're resting up during this bye weekend and preparing ourselves for the home stretch.

That's why the Browns Mailbag is coming to you one day earlier than usual. The long weekend awaits, but first, your questions.

What is the update on Nick Chubb's and Wyatt Teller's return from injury — Elizabeth B., Parma Heights

Both players are progressing well in their respective rehabs, coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier this week. Whether or not that means either player will be back Week 10 against the Houston Texans remains to be seen, but it hasn't been ruled out.

The Browns would certainly benefit from the return of both players, let alone just one of them. In the past four games, the Browns have averaged just 95.5 rushing yards. That's down from the 200+ they averaged in the first four, when both were healthy.

I've been impressed with the overall play of highly-coveted 1st-round draft pick LT Jedrick Wills Jr. as he has already battled some of the league's premier edge rushers in his early career playing at a crucial position in our offense. Harrison Bryant has shown flashes of his potential for a high level of production in this coaching staff's tight end-friendly scheme. Nick Harris appears confident as a replacement for JC Tretter at center, and he also seems to have the versatility to fill in at guard if necessary. With OBJ out for the season, Donavan Peoples-Jones will have an opportunity to demonstrate the talent that made him such a top prospect coming out of high school. With all of this said, do you think that these offensive rookies have lived up to their expectations so far? — Nick D., Wayne, West Virginia

I very much do. One of the smallest draft classes in recent years has come up big for the team in a variety of spots. And while I touched on a question similar to this a couple of weeks ago, I think this is a good spot to give some love to Wills, who has looked the part as a rock-solid left tackle for years to come. When you factor in the COVID-shortened offseason and the fact Wills never played left tackle in college, it makes what he's done over these first eight weeks even more impressive — a steal at No. 10 overall.

"He has done a nice job," Browns EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said Wednesday. "I think it is a credit to the work that he has put in, and it is a huge credit to Bill Callahan and (assistant offensive line coach) Scott Peters with the work that they have done there. That is not an easy task in an abbreviated offseason. Jed still has work to do, and he will be the first to tell you that. He is by no means a finished product. In terms of transitioning as really any rookie left tackle, let alone one who had not played left tackle really ever for a significant period of time, we are pleased with him.

"I would have to say this, like kind of the theme of the first half, encouraged, but it is still is incomplete. Expect him to continue to make strides."

Wills has impressed his veteran teammates with a no-nonsense demeanor that can be almost deceiving. G Joel Bitonio has talked regularly about how quiet Wills can be at times, but he no longer mistakes it for any sort of feeling of being overwhelmed.