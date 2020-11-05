By the Numbers

Browns at the Bye: By the Numbers

Breaking down the most important stats as Cleveland heads into the 2nd half of the season

Nov 05, 2020 at 10:22 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're halfway there, and the Browns are in prime position to be playing in some big games all throughout the second half of the season.

While the team rests and recovers over the next few days, we're breaking down some of the most notable statistics that show how the Browns got to this point — 5-3 with eight games to go.

2 — In games when Baker Mayfield throws two or more touchdown passes, the Browns are 5-0. They're 0-3 when he throws one or fewer.

204.5 — Average rushing yards per game for Cleveland's first four games, making it the league's No. 1 rushing offense.

95.5 — Average rushing yards over the past four games. The Browns now rank fifth in the NFL in rushing offense.

11 — Passes defensed by CB Denzel Ward, a total that already matches his career high and ranks third in the NFL.

14 — Takeaways by the Browns defense, a total that is tied for first in the NFL. The Browns had nine through eight games last year.

9 — Sacks by Myles Garrett, who is tied with Aaron Donald for the NFL lead. The Browns are 5-1 when Garrett gets at least one sack and 3-0 when he has multiple.

7 — Touchdowns for Kareem Hunt, who has three on the ground and four through the air. Hunt leads all NFL RBs with his four receiving touchdowns.

2 — Games in which Cleveland's starting offensive line — based on the team's unofficial depth chart — played every snap.

3 — Passes attempted and completed by non-QBs for a total of 74 yards and a TD. That's good for a QB rating of 158.3.

32 — Total kicks made by Cody Parkey, who assumed his role Week 2. He's missed just two — one extra point and one field goal.

25.8 — Points per game averaged by the Browns, who have not scored between 8-31 points in any game this season.

