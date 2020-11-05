Browns at the Bye: By the Numbers

We're halfway there, and the Browns are in prime position to be playing in some big games all throughout the second half of the season.

While the team rests and recovers over the next few days, we're breaking down some of the most notable statistics that show how the Browns got to this point — 5-3 with eight games to go.

2 — In games when Baker Mayfield throws two or more touchdown passes, the Browns are 5-0. They're 0-3 when he throws one or fewer.