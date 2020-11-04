Andrew Berry on the Browns' 5-3 start: Nice, but not an accomplishment

Andrew Berry and the Browns feel good about where they are at the midpoint of the season, but there's been little evidence of outward satisfaction.

Berry, Cleveland's EVP of Football Operations and GM, made that clear Wednesday in his annual midseason press conference.

"I think 5-3 is nice, but I do not think that anyone in our organization views it necessarily like an accomplishment, just because the season is incomplete," Berry said. "It is not like we set out a goal to say, 'Hey, we are going to be 5-3 in eight games.' We want to try and compete and win every game."

That's a sentiment that was echoed throughout the Browns locker room after the team's disappointing loss Sunday to the Raiders. Both QB Baker Mayfield and CB Denzel Ward expressed a lack of satisfaction with where the team stood at the midpoint of the season while vowing the Browns' current record didn't reflect its overall potential.

The Browns have eight more games to prove themselves, and Berry offered a measured, one-game-at-a-time approach as he looked ahead to a second half of a season he and the rest of the team hopes ends with the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2002.

"I am not naive to the fact that really a playoff appearance for any franchise is special because each season really is sacred and the chance to compete and ultimately get in the tournament," Berry said. "That all being said, our focus is really on attacking our opponents one week at a time and taking care of the little things on a weekly basis because if we are able to successfully accomplish that, the big things will take care of themselves."

Berry's latest, big decision involving the team's prospects in 2020 and beyond was to hold pat at the trade deadline. The Browns were among the vast majority of teams to not make any trades during a relatively quiet deadline.

The Browns last made a trade near the start of the season, when they acquired S Ronnie Harrison Jr. from the Jaguars, and are always listening for potential ways to improve the roster, Berry said. It just didn't materialize Tuesday.