Browns Mailbag: How's the Browns' 2020 draft class doing? 

Has Wyatt Teller been the most dominating player on the offensive line or has he just garnished so much praise because he was an unknown coming into the season? — Ryan S., Parma

That's tough to say — and we'll get to the individuals in just a moment — but the big story about this offensive line has been how well the entire unit has performed. As Joe Thomas wrote in his weekly column Thursday, the group as a whole is locked in and working in sync as well as you could have imagined considering the wild offseason they experienced. Not only did the group absorb a brand new scheme, but it's also seamlessly broken in new additions at both of the tackle spots. It's a credit to the players and also the coaching, which has been spearheaded by longtime offensive line veteran assistant Bill Callahan.

Take it from the longest tenured Browns player, who began his career on a great offensive line and finds himself in the middle of one for his seventh season.

"It's been fun," LG Joel Bitonio said. "Jed (Jedrick Wills Jr.) has come in and he is so quiet. Sometimes I wonder and I'm like, 'Does this guy know what he's doing?' Then we get out to the game, and he is perfect on his assignments and things of that nature.

"Jack (Conklin) has been to the playoffs before. He has played a lot of big games. JC (Tretter) has been here forever, and Wyatt is having a heck of year, as well, so far. It has just been fun. You see a good block on film and you are like, 'All right, I want to get my good block in now or my knockdown or something of that nature.' I think we feed off each other in that sense where it is we are competitive as a group but we just want to keep improving."

With the wins and the great tape come national attention, and the Browns have gotten plenty of it in recent days and weeks. Teller certainly has received his fair share. Pro Football Focus has him as one of the highest graded players, regardless of position, through the first four weeks and placed him on its first quarter All-Pro team. Conklin was a first-team selection, too, while Tretter earned a second-team nod. Bitonio, a Pro Bowler, has been his usual self and Wills has been solid as a rookie.