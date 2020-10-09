Browns Mailbag

Presented by

Browns Mailbag: How's the Browns' 2020 draft class doing? 

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week

Oct 09, 2020 at 09:01 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Week 5? How the time flies.

It's a three-question Friday to take us into the weekend.

Has Wyatt Teller been the most dominating player on the offensive line or has he just garnished so much praise because he was an unknown coming into the season? — Ryan S., Parma

That's tough to say — and we'll get to the individuals in just a moment — but the big story about this offensive line has been how well the entire unit has performed. As Joe Thomas wrote in his weekly column Thursday, the group as a whole is locked in and working in sync as well as you could have imagined considering the wild offseason they experienced. Not only did the group absorb a brand new scheme, but it's also seamlessly broken in new additions at both of the tackle spots. It's a credit to the players and also the coaching, which has been spearheaded by longtime offensive line veteran assistant Bill Callahan.

Take it from the longest tenured Browns player, who began his career on a great offensive line and finds himself in the middle of one for his seventh season.

"It's been fun," LG Joel Bitonio said. "Jed (Jedrick Wills Jr.) has come in and he is so quiet. Sometimes I wonder and I'm like, 'Does this guy know what he's doing?' Then we get out to the game, and he is perfect on his assignments and things of that nature.

"Jack (Conklin) has been to the playoffs before. He has played a lot of big games. JC (Tretter) has been here forever, and Wyatt is having a heck of year, as well, so far. It has just been fun. You see a good block on film and you are like, 'All right, I want to get my good block in now or my knockdown or something of that nature.' I think we feed off each other in that sense where it is we are competitive as a group but we just want to keep improving."

With the wins and the great tape come national attention, and the Browns have gotten plenty of it in recent days and weeks. Teller certainly has received his fair share. Pro Football Focus has him as one of the highest graded players, regardless of position, through the first four weeks and placed him on its first quarter All-Pro team. Conklin was a first-team selection, too, while Tretter earned a second-team nod. Bitonio, a Pro Bowler, has been his usual self and Wills has been solid as a rookie.

This has been a fun group to watch, and the biggest reason why is how well they've played together as a cohesive unit.

Photos: Colts Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Indianapolis Colts

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on October 7, 2020
1 / 52

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on October 7, 2020
2 / 52

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during practice on October 7, 2020
3 / 52

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on October 7, 2020
4 / 52

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (70) during practice on October 7, 2020
5 / 52

Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (70) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 7, 2020
6 / 52

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on October 7, 2020
7 / 52

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on October 7, 2020
8 / 52

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on October 7, 2020
9 / 52

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 7, 2020
10 / 52

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on October 7, 2020
11 / 52

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on October 7, 2020
12 / 52

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) and Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on October 7, 2020
13 / 52

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) and Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during practice on October 7, 2020
14 / 52

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on October 7, 2020
15 / 52

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on October 7, 2020
16 / 52

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on October 7, 2020
17 / 52

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Elijah Benton (48) during practice on October 7, 2020
18 / 52

Safety Elijah Benton (48) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on October 7, 2020
19 / 52

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Ryan Switzer during practice on October 7, 2020
20 / 52

Ryan Switzer during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 7, 2020
21 / 52

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 7, 2020
22 / 52

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on October 7, 2020
23 / 52

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on October 7, 2020
24 / 52

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on October 7, 2020
25 / 52

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25) during practice on October 7, 2020
26 / 52

Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on October 7, 2020
27 / 52

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on October 7, 2020
28 / 52

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight End Coach Drew Petzing during practice on October 7, 2020
29 / 52

Tight End Coach Drew Petzing during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 7, 2020
30 / 52

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on October 7, 2020
31 / 52

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on October 7, 2020
32 / 52

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 7, 2020
33 / 52

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 7, 2020
34 / 52

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on October 7, 2020
35 / 52

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Jalen Jelks during practice on October 7, 2020
36 / 52

Jalen Jelks during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on October 7, 2020
37 / 52

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on October 7, 2020
38 / 52

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on October 7, 2020
39 / 52

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on October 7, 2020
40 / 52

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 7, 2020
41 / 52

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on October 7, 2020
42 / 52

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on October 7, 2020
43 / 52

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 7, 2020
44 / 52

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on October 7, 2020
45 / 52

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on October 7, 2020
46 / 52

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on October 7, 2020
47 / 52

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Seitu Smith during practice on October 7, 2020
48 / 52

Seitu Smith during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on October 7, 2020
49 / 52

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on October 7, 2020
50 / 52

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 7, 2020
51 / 52

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 7, 2020
52 / 52

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

With Nick Chubb out due to injury, will we see our fullback getting gameday play? — John Q., Centralia, Washington

Andy Janovich has been a regular fixture in the lineup, and Chubb's status probably won't affect how much he sees the field. After a small amount of playing time in the season opener — when the Browns were forced to throw for most of the second half — Janovich has played 22, 17 and 24 snaps, respectively, in the past three games. He's caught two passes for 13 yards and has yet to carry it. That's not why he's on the field, though.

"It is a different feel when he is out there," coach Kevin Stefanski said in a recent interview.

The Browns' turnaround from the dark side is like a miracle with young players really impressing. Your thoughts Andrew? — Rob M., Charleston, West Virginia

I'm just going to focus on the "young players" part of your question, and I'll say I've been mightily impressed thus far with the performance of the team's rookies — the smallest group in years, especially after Grant Delpit's season-ending injury. 

As mentioned above, Wills has been rock solid at left tackle and is a key contributor to why the Browns' offensive line has performed so well. Third-round DT Jordan Elliott has seen a steady amount of playing time and, in the event Larry Ogunjobi can't play Sunday, could see even more. Fellow third-rounder Jacob Phillips made a big impact in his return to action last week against the Cowboys when he was at the center of three straight plays that ultimately forced a Dallas punt. Fourth-rounder Harrison Bryant caught his first touchdown Week 3, has seven catches on the year and has looked like anything but a rookie as the team's No. 2 tight end. Fifth-rounder Nick Harris impressed during training camp while filling in for Tretter and has been active for every game. Sixth-rounder Donovan Peoples-Jones took on a lot of responsibilities in his NFL debut this past week against the Cowboys, serving as the No. 3 receiver, punt returner and kick returner. All six of the players mentioned were active and counted upon for last week's game.

These players have been forced to grow up fast and break into the NFL with less on-field practice time than any class has had in a long, long time. Cleveland's rookies have handled it well, and many of them will only see more and more opportunities to impress.

Related Content

news

Browns Mailbag: What's the ceiling for the Nick Chubb-Kareem Hunt tandem?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: What can be expected from a healthier Browns defense?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: What's next for Ronnie Harrison?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: Just how many tight ends could Browns use at one time?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: Who is in line to play more before Mack Wilson returns?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: Who can step up to fill the void left by Grant Delpit?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: How will the WR and TE rooms look by the season opener?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: Who's been impressing early in Training Camp?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: Is there an under-the-radar linebacker in the mix?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: How will no preseason games affect roster evaluation?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: Who are the biggest 'sleeper' candidates on this year's team?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week

Advertising