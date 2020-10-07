The Browns' offense has thrived off unpredictability, continues to evolve

Everything about the offense has been methodically planned by Stefanski and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. They know opponents will prepare for the run and have used it to their advantage.

One of the best examples is from Beckham's 50-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal the win over the Cowboys. The play started with a fake handoff to RB Kareem Hunt, a likely candidate to receive the ball from the backfield as the Browns attempted to drain the 3 minutes left on the clock. The Cowboys were prepared for the rushing play and already had two defenders on the left side waiting for Hunt.

Then, right guard Wyatt Teller moved to the left side, too. He was acting as a pull guard on the play, which means he was tasked on leaving his position on the right side of the field to provide additional blocking on the left. The Browns have used Teller as a pull guard on several successful rushing plays so far this season, so two Cowboys linebackers and a defensive back on the right side hurried over to the left once Teller began his sprint.

Four defenders were ready to tackle Hunt once they crossed the line of scrimmage. They were all wrong.

Instead, the Browns conducted a play they've never run this season, and it ended with Beckham finding a clear path to the end zone because a chunk of the defense had a late start catching him.

The play went just as the Browns had hoped, and not just because Beckham scored. They posited a fake handoff to Hunt and a pull-guard bluff from Teller would be enough to make the Cowboys bite in the wrong direction.

Those plays are what gives the Browns offense an edge despite their run-heavy tactics, and they come after several days of pregame prep from Stefanski and Van Pelt.

"We work really hard on Monday and Tuesday to put the game plan together," Stefanski said. "You have to have a lot of conversations throughout the week about what we're going to show first and what's coming second. Luckily, Alex Van Pelt and the rest of the offense have a great feel of that."

That's what has made the Browns unpredictable, and their offense is only going to continue to evolve. Stefanski has learned more information about himself, his players and the Browns' opponents after each week, and he knows how to tailor that information into an unpredictable game plan based around predictable schemes and formations.

It's a recipe that has led to plenty of success so far. Stefanski, however, is just getting started.