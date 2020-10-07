Matchup to Watch: Browns No. 1 rushing attack vs. Colts' stingy, 4th-ranked run defense

If you love the kind of slobber-knocker that occurs when an irresistible force meets an immovable object, get your popcorn ready for 4:25 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium, when the No. 1 rushing attack in the NFL meets one of the league's stingiest run defenses.

Last week, even after losing superstar running back Nick Chubb to a sprained MCL after only six carries, the Browns ran for 307 yards and three touchdowns against the Cowboys. The Colts meanwhile, have allowed exactly 308 yards rushing total this season through four games, fourth fewest in the NFL.

The Browns enter Week 5 leading the NFL in rushing yards (818), yards per carry (5.9), rushing touchdowns (eight) and runs of 20-plus yards (11). Their 11 runs of more than 20 yards are the same total as the teams that rank second and third in that category combined! The Colts are giving up just 3.6 yards per carry — tied for fourth-lowest in the league — they've allowed only one rushing touchdown all year — lowest in the NFL — and have not allowed a single run of more than 20 yards, also lowest in the NFL. In other words, something's gotta give this Sunday in a showdown between two 3-1 football teams.