Matchup to Watch: Browns tackles Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin vs. Steelers pass rushers

The Browns' talented duo will have its hands full with Watt and Dupree, who are tied for fifth among all edge defenders with 23 pressures each. Per PFF, they rank second and fifth, respectively, in pass rush productivity, so they are high volume, high efficiency pass rushers. In fact, on a pressure per game basis, only Myles Garrett is producing more pressures each week at 6.6 per game than Watt and Dupree, who are each generating 5.75 per game. The weekly combination of 11.5 pressures per game from Dupree and Watt is more than the 11 combined pressures that Conklin and Wills have allowed this entire season.

Watt and Dupree are one of the main reasons the Browns decided they had to upgrade the tackle position this offseason. After all, over the last two years against the Browns, Watt and Dupree have combined for 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Conklin will be matched up with Watt, who rushes against the opposing right tackle 96 percent of the time. In their lone career meeting back in 2017, Conklin held Watt without a sack or a single quarterback hit. If Conklin can repeat that, it will end a six-game streak for Watt of recording a sack against the Browns and a three-game streak of recording at least one sack in 2020.

Dupree has a three-game sack streak of his own, and it will be up to Wills to put an end to it Sunday in Pittsburgh. One way the Browns can try to slow down Dupree is to run right at him. He has the sixth-worst tackling grade among all edge defenders per PFF and is 50th out of 68 in terms of run defense.

Protecting Mayfield will be essential to the Browns' success on offense against the Steelers' No. 3 ranked defense. After all, from a clean pocket this year, Mayfield has an 8-to-1 touchdown to interception ratio and a quarterback rating of 109. When under pressure, Mayfield has thrown one touchdown with three interceptions and his quarterback rating falls all the way to 30.9.