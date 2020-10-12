News & Notes: Wyatt Teller 'week to week' with calf strain; Browns O-line ready with next man up

Browns G Wyatt Teller, one of the standout members of a Cleveland offensive line that has steamrolled its way through the first five weeks of the season, is dealing with a calf strain and is considered "week to week."
Teller suffered the injury during Sunday's first quarter and did not return. Versatile veteran Chris Hubbard filled his place for the rest of the game and could be tasked to do the same while Teller recovers.
"We will see, but it is a calf strain," Stefanski said, "so I would put it at week to week, less so day to day."
In his first year as a full-time starter, Teller has thrived as a bulldozing force in the run game. The third-year right guard has been among the highest-ranked players in the league, according to Pro Football Focus' grades.
"He is playing hard," Stefanski said. "He is getting people on the ground. I think we have talked about him before; he is a very, very hard worker. One of the first guys out on the field and one of the last guys to leave. Constantly working his technique. So, I know he will be fighting to get back out there."
Check out photos of the Colts against the Browns
Advertising
Other Injury News
Stefanski said he's hopeful both DT Larry Ogunjobi (abdomen) and S Karl Joseph (hamstring) can be available for next week's game against the Steelers. Both were inactive Sunday against the Colts.
S Ronnie Harrison Jr., who started in Joseph's place and recorded the first pick-six of his career, is in the league's concussion protocol, Stefanski said.
LB Jacob Phillips is dealing with a knee injury. And though DE Olivier Vernon exited Sunday's game with a groin injury, Stefanski said he was OK.
124 The Hard Way
The Browns rushed for 124 yards Sunday, and none of them came easy.
Before D'Ernest Johnson's 28-yard run late in the fourth quarter, the Browns had just two runs clear double-digits, and one of those was on a scramble by Baker Mayfield. It was the Browns' lowest rushing output of the season, but they still nearly doubled up the Colts, who had 68 yards on 18 attempts.
"We knew it was going to be hard and those are some hard yards," Stefanski said. "The guys earned every single one of those. And that is a testament to their defense. It is a physical front, they run. They did a very, very nice job. And then we stuck with it, and grinded it out and that is what the game called for."
The Browns maintained their No. 1 ranking in rush offense, as they now average 188.4 yards per game. Cleveland has out-rushed all of its opponents this season and ranks fourth in the NFL in rush defense.
The Browns' 53 man roster as of October 9, 2020.
Advertising
Clean Game
The Browns committed a season-low two penalties for 10 yards Sunday with neither transgression having much of an impact on the game's outcome.
On the season, Cleveland is averaging fewer than five penalties per game — a total that puts them well into the top half of the league in terms of most disciplined teams.
"I think you have to play with great technique, No. 1, and I think the guys know what we are asking them in the technique department," Stefanski said. "And then a lot of it has to do with knowing your job, where to line up and those types of things that eliminates a lot of the foolish pre-snap penalties. But I would give the credit to the players and understanding that they have to play at a certain tempo, and that is really not us playing sloppy."
How Stefanski Celebrates
Asked if he allows himself to enjoy a victory before thinking about the next opponent, Stefanski said he doesn't fully hop into game prep mode until the following day.
"I can celebrate for the remaining hours of the evening," Stefanski said, "but typically I sit down on the couch and have the TV watch me."
Mondays, though, are all business for the Browns — regardless of whether they won or lost the previous day.
"Time to work," he said. "Time to learn from the tape."