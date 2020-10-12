News & Notes: Wyatt Teller 'week to week' with calf strain; Browns O-line ready with next man up

Other Injury News

Stefanski said he's hopeful both DT Larry Ogunjobi (abdomen) and S Karl Joseph (hamstring) can be available for next week's game against the Steelers. Both were inactive Sunday against the Colts.

S Ronnie Harrison Jr., who started in Joseph's place and recorded the first pick-six of his career, is in the league's concussion protocol, Stefanski said.

LB Jacob Phillips is dealing with a knee injury. And though DE Olivier Vernon exited Sunday's game with a groin injury, Stefanski said he was OK.

124 The Hard Way

The Browns rushed for 124 yards Sunday, and none of them came easy.

Before D'Ernest Johnson's 28-yard run late in the fourth quarter, the Browns had just two runs clear double-digits, and one of those was on a scramble by Baker Mayfield. It was the Browns' lowest rushing output of the season, but they still nearly doubled up the Colts, who had 68 yards on 18 attempts.

"We knew it was going to be hard and those are some hard yards," Stefanski said. "The guys earned every single one of those. And that is a testament to their defense. It is a physical front, they run. They did a very, very nice job. And then we stuck with it, and grinded it out and that is what the game called for."