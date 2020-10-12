CB Greedy Williams heading to injured reserve

Browns CB Greedy Williams will be placed on injured reserve as he continues to battle through a shoulder injury.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Williams, who has yet to play this season, is dealing with a nerve injury in his shoulder. Williams won't require surgery at this time and could potentially return this season.

"He is working so hard in rehab but the docs felt it was best to shut him down and see how it responds," Stefanski said.

"Disappointing for him, but I still hold out hope and he's doing everything he can."

Williams suffered the injury during a tackling drill early in training camp. He was sidelined for weeks before returning to practice on a limited basis entering Week 3 but has been inactive for all five of Cleveland's games.