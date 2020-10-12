CB Greedy Williams heading to injured reserve

2nd-year cornerback has been dealing with shoulder injury since training camp

Oct 12, 2020 at 12:28 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Browns CB Greedy Williams will be placed on injured reserve as he continues to battle through a shoulder injury.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Williams, who has yet to play this season, is dealing with a nerve injury in his shoulder. Williams won't require surgery at this time and could potentially return this season.

"He is working so hard in rehab but the docs felt it was best to shut him down and see how it responds," Stefanski said.

"Disappointing for him, but I still hold out hope and he's doing everything he can."

Williams suffered the injury during a tackling drill early in training camp. He was sidelined for weeks before returning to practice on a limited basis entering Week 3 but has been inactive for all five of Cleveland's games.

Williams, a 2019 second-round pick out of LSU, started 12 games as a rookie and was pegged to start on the opposite side of Denzel Ward in 2020. Veteran Terrance Mitchell has started all five games in his place.

