Monday Morning Snap Counts

Snap Count Review: Browns utilize different players in the slot on both sides of the ball

Cleveland WR Rashard Higgins, CB Kevin Johnson saw their most playing time of the season in win over Indianapolis

Oct 12, 2020 at 11:25 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' 32-23 win over the Colts.

— The Browns offense gave the defense a much-needed break Sunday. After playing 80+ snaps in two of its past three games, the defense was on the field for just 56 plays compared to the offense's 73.

— That decrease in workload allowed Myles Garrett to be on the field for all but four snaps. On the other side of the line, Olivier Vernon missed just eight plays.

— S Andrew Sendejo, CB Denzel Ward and CB Terrance Mitchell didn't miss a snap.

Kevin Johnson got the call as Cleveland's top option at slot cornerback after not playing a single defensive snap the previous week in Dallas. He played 41 snaps.

— In his first game back from an injured hip, DE Adrian Clayborn played 21 snaps.

— The Browns once again had their LBs in a heavy rotation. B.J. Goodson led the way with 47 snaps while Malcolm Smith (37), Mack Wilson (19), Sione Takitaki (15) and Jacob Phillips (9) chipped in with contributions.

— G Wyatt Teller played 14 snaps before exiting with a calf injury. Chris Hubbard played the remaining 59.

— WR Rashard Higgins saw, by far, his most playing time of the season as Cleveland's third wide receiver. He was on the field for 40 snaps and finished with three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown.

— In his first game back from injured reserve, David Njoku played 21 snaps.

— RB Kareem Hunt played 50 snaps, his most of the season. D'Ernest Johnson was next up with 22.

The Cleveland Browns play the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 5.
