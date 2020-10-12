Snap Count Review: Browns utilize different players in the slot on both sides of the ball

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' 32-23 win over the Colts.

— The Browns offense gave the defense a much-needed break Sunday. After playing 80+ snaps in two of its past three games, the defense was on the field for just 56 plays compared to the offense's 73.

— That decrease in workload allowed Myles Garrett to be on the field for all but four snaps. On the other side of the line, Olivier Vernon missed just eight plays.

— Kevin Johnson got the call as Cleveland's top option at slot cornerback after not playing a single defensive snap the previous week in Dallas. He played 41 snaps.

— In his first game back from an injured hip, DE Adrian Clayborn played 21 snaps.

— G Wyatt Teller played 14 snaps before exiting with a calf injury. Chris Hubbard played the remaining 59.

— WR Rashard Higgins saw, by far, his most playing time of the season as Cleveland's third wide receiver. He was on the field for 40 snaps and finished with three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown.

— In his first game back from injured reserve, David Njoku played 21 snaps.