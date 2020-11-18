Matchup to Watch: Browns rush defense vs. Eagles RB Miles Sanders

This week brings Eagles running back Mules Sanders to town, and he is riding an impressive streak of his own. Sanders has become the first running back in 10 years and only the second in the last 35 years to rush for 80 or more yards on 15 or fewer carries in three straight games. The last three outings for Sanders have seen him rush for 80 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries against the tough Steelers run defense, gain a whopping 118 yards on nine rushes against the Ravens and follow that up with 15 rushes for 85 yards last week against the Giants. All told, over the three-game streak, Sanders has rushed for 283 yards on just 35 attempts, which is a clip of a ridiculous 8.1 yards per carry.