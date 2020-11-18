Matchup to Watch

Matchup to Watch: Browns rush defense vs. Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Browns look to contain the impressive playmaker Sunday 

Nov 18, 2020 at 10:24 AM
Nathan Zegura

Last week we highlighted Will Fuller's impressive six-game touchdown streak, and, in classic reverse jinx fashion, we brought it to a halt on the shores of Lake Erie.   

This week brings Eagles running back Mules Sanders to town, and he is riding an impressive streak of his own. Sanders has become the first running back in 10 years and only the second in the last 35 years to rush for 80 or more yards on 15 or fewer carries in three straight games. The last three outings for Sanders have seen him rush for 80 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries against the tough Steelers run defense, gain a whopping 118 yards on nine rushes against the Ravens and follow that up with 15 rushes for 85 yards last week against the Giants. All told, over the three-game streak, Sanders has rushed for 283 yards on just 35 attempts, which is a clip of a ridiculous 8.1 yards per carry.

For the year, Sanders is averaging 6 yards per carry and has rushed for 80-plus yards in five of his six starts. Incredibly, however, Sanders has not received more than 20 carries in a single game this season, as the Eagles' approach on offense is the polar opposite of the Browns.  Still, Sanders is a very dangerous weapon who leads the NFL with two rushes of more than 40 yards this season. The Browns boast the league's eighth-best run defense in 2020, allowing just 104.9 yards per game on the ground at just 4.0 yards per carry (tied for sixth-best). The Browns have also avoided the big play on the ground, allowing just three runs of 20-plus yards (tied for third-fewest) and they have not allowed a single run of 40 yards (tied for first).

It should be noted that our own Nick Chubb leads the NFL with seven rushes of 20-plus yards, so some significant running back talent will be on display on both sides of the field Sunday. I should also point out the Eagles run defense has given up a league-high 10 rushes of more than 20 yards this season, so Chubb and Kareem Hunt could be feasting once again. 

With the weather once again looking iffy, the Browns will need to be at their best against the run. Sanders is explosive, and containing him on the early downs will put the Eagles into third-and-long situations, where the Browns can take advantage of a struggling passing game. Philadelphia has allowed a league-high 35 sacks this season, and quarterback Carson Wentz has already thrown 12 interceptions, the most in the league. 

The priority Sunday should be to bottle up Sanders and force Wentz and Co. to try to beat you through the air.

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 10

Check out the best photos from the Browns win over the Houston Texans yesterday by the Browns photo team

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) after a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
1 / 52

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) after a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
2 / 52

Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
3 / 52

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55), Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) and Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
4 / 52

Linebacker Tae Davis (55), Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) and Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
5 / 52

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
6 / 52

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
7 / 52

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
8 / 52

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
9 / 52

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
10 / 52

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) after a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
11 / 52

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) after a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
12 / 52

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
13 / 52

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) after a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
14 / 52

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) after a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
15 / 52

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) after a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
16 / 52

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) after a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
17 / 52

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
18 / 52

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
19 / 52

The stadium during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The team during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
20 / 52

The team during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
A pigeon during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
21 / 52

A pigeon during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
22 / 52

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
23 / 52

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) and Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
24 / 52

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) and Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
25 / 52

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
26 / 52

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
27 / 52

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
28 / 52

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
29 / 52

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
30 / 52

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
31 / 52

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
32 / 52

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
33 / 52

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
34 / 52

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
35 / 52

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
36 / 52

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
37 / 52

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
38 / 52

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
39 / 52

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
40 / 52

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
41 / 52

Safety Karl Joseph (42) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
42 / 52

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
43 / 52

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) and Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
44 / 52

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) and Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
45 / 52

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
46 / 52

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
47 / 52

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
48 / 52

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
49 / 52

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
50 / 52

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
51 / 52

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
52 / 52

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

news

Matchup to Watch: Browns DBs vs. Texans WR Will Fuller

Browns look to snap Fuller's 6-game touchdown streak
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns pass coverage vs. Raiders TE Darren Waller

Containing Waller, especially on "money downs," and in the red zone will be critical to keeping the Raiders offense in check
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns rush defense vs. Joe Mixon

Holding Mixon in check is the key to defeating the Cincinnati Bengals
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns tackles Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin vs. Steelers pass rushers

Protecting Baker Mayfield will be key against the leading sack generating defense in the NFL
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns No. 1 rushing attack vs. Colts' stingy, 4th-ranked run defense

Even without Nick Chubb, the Browns must continue to find success on the ground 
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns pass defense vs. Cowboys top-ranked passing attack

Pressure and coverage must work together to stop Dak Prescott 
news

Matchup to Watch: Denzel Ward vs. Terry McLaurin

Battle of the Buckeyes takes center stage Sunday
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns pass rush vs. Joe Burrow 

The Browns will look to generate plenty of pressure on the rookie QB
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns' front seven vs. Broncos running backs

Bottling up young runners Lindsay, Freeman key to Cleveland's success on the road
news

Matchup to Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Patriots' vaunted secondary

Beckham's every-down influence goes toe-to-toe with league's best defense
news

Matchup to Watch: Myles Garrett vs. Seahawks tackles

Injuries along Seahawks' offensive line could open sack opportunities for Garrett

